Top Democrat Backs Out of 2024 Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy denied the speculations that he is considering placing a bid for the White House in 2024. During a recent interview on CBS “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Murphy whether he was considering making a presidential bid. In response, Murphy stated that he is “1,000%, behind President Biden.”

He added that he has not “really looked beyond” Biden running and that he believes the President has “earned” the right to run again.

However, Brennan in her questions spoke about a recent piece by the New York Times titled, “A Trip to Ukraine. A Jab at Ron DeSantis. What Is Phil Murphy Up To?”

Murphy stated that it was a “very good question” and that he was “honored to serve as the governor of New Jersey.” He added that he was elected to the state to try and fix it and that his priority was fulfilling that role. He added that he is also “honored to chair the National Governors Association, as well as the Democratic Governors Association” so there are a few different things that he is engaged in.

On Saturday Murphy and former Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to speak at the annual Gridiron Club dinner.

Brennan also inquired why Murphy believed that Biden had not yet announced his reelection campaign. Murphy in response stated that he had no “insight information on that.”

