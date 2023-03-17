Another Republican Jumps Into 2024 Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republicans are preparing for Sen. Tim Scott’s (S.C.) to enter the 2024 presidential race. Many have also claimed that he could help unify the party which has lately become filled with grievance politics.

Scott has not yet made any official announcements regarding whether or not he would be running for the White House in 2024. However, he has made moves that have helped lay the groundwork for his potential presidential campaign. This involves both hiring staffers and approaching donors who could help him with his campaign. Last weekend he also headlined the closing dinner of the Club for Growth’s annual donor retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., last weekend.

Scott’s messaging is focused on what he refers to as Democrats’ politics of “victimhood” and “despair,” while also setting out the vision for “a new American sunrise.” Many Republicans who have grown tired of the grievance-driven politics that have dominated the scene following former President Donald Trump’s presidency are looking at Scott as a potential alternative. However other Republicans are not so certain about what appeal Scott might hold as messages of unity are not the best at helping get the conservative base to support him.

One Republican strategist pointed out that everyone is trying to “figure out what lanes there are in the primary or how many lanes there are” and that most Republicans are currently “angry” and Scott might not be able to capture those voters.

Scott’s political brand is quite far away from the brand that made Trump so popular in the party. During a recent speech at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Scott criticized President Biden but also focused on his message of hope, and unity.

