DeSantis Fires Back at Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a recent attack made against him by former President Donald Trump. The two men are widely speculated to battle each other in the GOP presidential primary. However, as of right now, DeSantis has not announced what his intentions for 2024 are, and he is not expected to announce his decision regarding the presidential race until spring or early summer.

Despite this lack of information regarding DeSantis’s intentions, there has been an increase in the number of people who are hoping that DeSantis will join the race.

Trump on the other hand was the first GOP candidate to enter the race in November. Trump announced that he was running for the White House only one week after the 2022 midterm elections.

In most polls, the two men are competing for who is going to be the GOP presidential nominee.

On Monday, DeSantis, who is currently on a nationwide book tour, was interviewed by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who asked whether he was worried about Trump’s attacks if he joined the 2024 presidential race.

DeSantis slightly laughed at the question and stated that one’s record of achievement is far more important, regardless of the names that others are going to call you. He added that since becoming the governor he has “built an astounding record of achievement” and he was planning on continuing with that record.

