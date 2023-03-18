Lindsey Graham Issues Stern Warning To GOP

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned against the U.S. withdrawing or stopping its support for Ukraine. This statement came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that the Russia-Ukraine war was not one of America’s “vital national interests.”

Graham took to Twitter to write that if Russian President Vladimir Putin loses in Ukraine then “the world resets” but that if he wins then “more conflict is coming.” He added that in regards to Putin, the only two options are “either pay now or pay later.” He proceeded to warn that if Putin is successful in his aggression, then other countries like China might choose to be more aggressive in their handling of Taiwan.

It is widely speculated that DeSantis is not only going to be entering the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race but he is also one of the top GOP contenders. Despite this while answering the questionnaire sent by Fox News’s Tucker Wilson DeSantis called the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.”

He proceeded to state that the U.S. did have vital national interests, including, border security, energy security, independence, military preparedness, and keeping in line with the Chinese Communist Party. He also called out the Biden administration for their virtual ‘blank check’ funding to Ukraine for the conflict.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also criticized DeSantis’ comments stating that the war was not simply a “territorial dispute.” He added that “Just because someone claims something doesn’t mean it belongs to them.”

Graham has been an advocate for the U.S. providing Ukraine with even more funding and military aid.