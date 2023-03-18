Trump Blasts “Copycat” DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his recent remarks regardless of the U.S. supporting Ukraine. On Tuesday, DeSantis made headlines for replaying a questionnaire sent out by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson by stating that for the U.S. supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia is not of “vital interests.” He proceeded to describe the war as a “territorial dispute.”

This has led to many Democrats and Republicans criticizing him for his position. This is a position that Trump also holds, therefore his criticisms were not over his comments.

Instead, according to a report from CBS News, Trump told reporters that DeSantis was following in his footsteps and “following what I am saying.” He added that “Whatever I want, he wants.”

DeSantis first rose to national prominence after being elected as governor of Florida in 2018. He had previously served as a member of Congress. In the 2022 midterm elections, he managed an impressive reelection campaign.

DeSantis, who is speculated to be preparing for his own presidential campaign in 2024, is widely considered to be Trump’s biggest rival for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump also responded to Carlson’s questionnaire by stating that Ukraine was not of “vital interest” to the U.S., but that it was important for Europe. He also suggested that if he was President, he would be able to end the war in less than 24 hours.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served under Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations also issued a statement on Tuesday stating that Trump was correct in his assessment about DeSantis copying him. She then proceeded to differentiate herself from the two men on some issues, including the war in Ukraine.

