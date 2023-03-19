Democrats Threaten Pharmacies

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, a group of Democratic senators sent letters to seven of the largest pharmacies in the nation pushing for them to ensure that access to abortion pills would be available to their customers.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) revealed on Tuesday that she and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) led 16 other Democrats into sending a letter to the following seven pharmacies — Walgreens, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid.

In the letter, the Senators ask for information regarding the pharmacy’s plans regarding mifepristone, which can help people have abortions induced throughout the first 10 weeks. In January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted some of the requirements that had been previously set forth for access to mifepristone. Following that move, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid announced that they would try to gain certification in order to be able to supply the pill when legally allowed.

However, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, and Walmart have not announced similar plans.

The release also notes that Walgreens appears to have “cave(d)” to “threats” from Republican attorneys general who in a previous letter to the company warned them that by providing the pill they would be violating state laws that restrict abortion access. Earlier this month, Walgreens noted that they would not be providing the abortion pill in a number of states. Some of these states do not have strict abortion restrictions.

The Senators have claimed that Walgreens had committed a “disservice” by creating a more confusing situation regarding abortion access and the company’s intentions.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com