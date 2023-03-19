DeSantis Video Leaves Democrats Speechless

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political team released a video depicting graphic results from transgender surgeries following President Joe Biden’s remarks on “The Daily Show” that DeSantis’s policies were “cruel.”

On Monday night, while appearing on Comedy Central, Biden had said that what was taking place in Florida in relation to transgender people was “close to sinful.”

In the video posted by DeSantis, Biden’s remarks and the video graphics can be seen on a split screen. While Biden is visible on the left, on the right, there are photos of a double mastectomy and skin graft scars. The text at the bottom of the video reads, “Biden thinks it’s ‘cruel’ Florida banned these surgeries for children.”

In the video, Biden can be heard calling the actions taken in Florida “terrible.” He adds that children do not just wake up one morning and think to themselves “‘I decided I wanted to become a man’ or ‘I want to become a woman.’” He then proceeded to question what they were thinking about as these are “human beings” and this handling is “cruel.” He added that it was necessary for legislation to be passed similar to the one that had been passed regarding same-sex marriage so that anyone who goes against it and breaks the law can be held accountable.

Biden’s commentary was general and did not specify which policy in Florida it related to. However, Florida recently became one of the handfuls of states banning gender-transition surgeries and treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

