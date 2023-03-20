Biden Recalls Details of His Arrest

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Throughout his political career, there have been times when President Joe Biden has made some false claims about his past. During a 2007 interview with comedian David Letterman, Biden mentioned how at the age of 21 he had been arrested after entering the Senate Chamber. The video from that interview has resurfaced online following the recent videos shown by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson from security footage taken during the Jan. 6 riots.

During the interview, Letterman had asked Biden what it had been like the first time that he entered the Senate chamber in his 20s. In response, Biden claimed that he had first entered the chamber at 21 and he had been arrested. As he recounted it had been a Saturday and he had arranged with his friends from Georgetown University to visit the Senate. At the time they had just finished their Saturday session and there had not been any guards trying to stop them from going in. That was how he had found himself in the chamber. From there he proceeded to sit in the presiding officer’s seat. It was there that a “guy grabbed” Biden by the shoulder and told him he was under arrest.

However, during his January 2009 farewell address to the Senate Biden changed these claims, once again noting that he had entered the Senate, but this time he claimed that he had not been arrested after sitting on the chair. Instead, he said that he sat there in awe of the room before leaving with his friends.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com