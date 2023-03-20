DeSantis Leaves Trump in the Dust

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new CNN national poll had Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading in a hypothetical matchup against former President Donald Trump among registered Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters.

Among responders, 39 percent said that they would support DeSantis while 37 percent stated that they would support Trump. However, when the total number of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents was included Trump managed to lead with 40 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents supporting him while 36 percent supported DeSantis.

According to the CNN poll, Trump’s candidacy was predominantly supported by younger people who had received less education and were less affluent. DeSantis’s supporters on the other hand were older and had more education.

Among those who are younger than 45, Trump is leading DeSantis with 20 percentage points, with 48 percent of supporters. DeSantis on the other hand is leading in those who are over 45, with 40 percent while Trump only had 35 percent.

Trump is also leading with those who earn less than $50,000 per year with 52 percent, while DeSantis has 27 percent of support. DeSantis is leading with 41 percent among those with an income above $50,000 per year. Trump has 33 percent of support among that demographic group.

Trump is also leading among White Republicans and those who have not received a university education. According to the survey results, Trump was preferred by 43 percent of the people who did not have a college degree, while DeSantis had 38 percent of those Republicans supporting him. Among college-educated Republicans and Republican-leaning independents DeSantis is leading with 42 percent compared to Trump’s 23 percent.

