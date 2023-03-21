Shocking Discovery Made About Jan. 6th

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – An Economist-YouGov poll released on Wednesday showed that 27 percent of Republicans either strongly or somewhat approve of the rioters’ attempts during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in an effort to block the Congressional proceedings from moving forward. The poll also showed that 19 percent of Democrats also strongly or somewhat approve of the Capitol riot.

According to the poll, 52 percent of Republicans either somewhat or strongly disapproved of the Jan. 6 rioters’ actions, while 76 percent of Democrats also hold the same position. There is also 20 percent of Republicans that are undecided on their position regarding the rioters. This percentage is joined by 5 percent of Democrats who are also unsure about their stance on the rioters.

When asked to describe what occurred during the Capitol attack, 54 percent of Republicans said that “people participated in a legitimate public discourse” while 27 percent said, “people participated in a violent insurrection.” There were also 30 percent that said that they did not know.

On the Democratic side, 21 percent stated that “people participated in a legitimate public discourse” while 71 percent called it a “violent insurrection.” There was also 8 percent of Democratic respondents that were not sure.

When asked about what responsibility former President Trump bears regarding the incident, 43 percent of Republicans said that he was not responsible at all for the riot, while 10 percent said that he had “a lot” of responsibility. The remaining Republicans were split fairly evenly with 19 percent saying he had “some” and 20 percent saying he had “a little” responsibility.

