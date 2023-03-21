Trump’s 2024 Competitor Defends Him

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy commented on the possible indictment of former President Trump, who is also a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Ramaswamy called the indictment “un-American” as it involves the prosecution of a former President. Ramaswamy took to Twitter to note that it was against American principles to have the ruling party use its position in order to “arrest its political rivals.” He added that if Republican prosecutors in 2004 had used a similar “campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in power, liberals would have cried foul – and rightly so.”

The businessman continued to call this a “dark moment” in the nation’s history and said that it would “undermine public trust in our electoral system.” He then proceeded to call for the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider and stop putting partisan politics ahead of the Republic.

According to some reports, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is preparing to indict former President Donald Trump over the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the former President’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels which Trump allegedly reimbursed him for in installments. Prosecutors are most likely going to argue that the payment made to Daniels can be considered an improper donation to the Trump campaign, as the NDA signed by Daniels was helpful to Trump’s campaign.

