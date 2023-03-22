DeSantis Caught Sending Money To Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for making a number of payments to The Babylon Bee, a conservative satire site. This is one more attack against DeSantis who is widely expected to be Trump’s biggest rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, even though the Florida governor has not yet announced what his plans for 2024 are.

In a Truth Social post, Trump inquired about why “Ron DeSanctimonious” had made monthly payments of $5,000 to The Babylon Bee amounting to $21,500 so far. Trump then alleged that the only way that these payments would make sense is if he was planning on running for the White House. Along with his statement, he also posted a photo of the alleged payments made to the satire site.

Trump proceeded to say that the only reason that DeSantis was probably choosing to make these payments is that he knows that his poll numbers have been dropping because of his stance on Social Security and Medicare. He added that no one who is just running for Governor would spend that much money on the website.

The screenshot that Trump added did not include the source or date of the payment but it does show four separate $5,000 payments and one $1,500 payment to The Babylon Bee.

Florida campaign finance records also show three $5,000 and one $1,5000 payment having been made by the DeSantis campaign for “advertising” and other “email services” for his 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

