Pence Issues Stern Warning to Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed concerns over the possibility that a Manhattan district attorney might potentially indict former President Donald Trump. As he noted the possibility is “deeply troubling” but following Trump’s call for the protest he further stated that “violence will not be tolerated.”

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Pence told reporters in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday that it was “deeply troubling” to consider that a former President might be indicted, especially if it happens in an environment as politically charged as New York where both the attorney general and other elected officials campaigned and pledged to prosecute Trump. He continued by saying that “no one is above the law” and that he was “confident” that Trump “can take care of himself.”

He proceeded to join other Republicans who have expressed that the indictment was “politically motivated” and a clear “abuse of power.”

On Saturday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted that this was “an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

However, it is not the possibility of an indictment that has led to many worrying, it is the fact that Trump took to Truth Social to call on his supporters to protest and “take back our nation.” In regard to these comments, Pence said that “violence will not be tolerated.”

