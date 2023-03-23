Pence Explains Why His Ties With Trump Broke

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has argued that former President Trump’s rhetoric regarding Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is the reason that the two have split since leaving Washington even though they had originally ended their first term “amicably.”

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week” Pence argued that even though they had left the White House amicably on Jan. 20, and had even spoken a number of times in the weeks that followed, the rhetoric that Trump returned to in the spring of 2021 was the reason that the two parted ways.

In recent months, Pence and Trump have really split, with many people speculating that in part this is because Pence is preparing to launch his own presidential campaign for the White House. Trump has also announced that he would be running for the White House again in 2024.

Recently Pence has spent some time in early primary states, like Iowa, where he has slammed Trump and his role in the Jan. 6 attack and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Regarding this Pence has argued that he knows they did their “duty that day” and that the former President has a different idea about what Pence’s responsibilities and abilities were on that day. Pence has also argued that in time history would “hold Donald Trump accountable for the events of Jan. 6.”

However, while Pence has criticized Trump in recent weeks he still refuses to testify in the Department of Justice’s case relating to Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com