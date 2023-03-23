Republican Attacks Trump Prior To Potential Arrest

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent claims that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday following the investigation into the alleged hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence prior to the 2016 presidential election.

In response, during his appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie stated that “the circus continues.” He added that Trump only benefits and does well when there is “chaos and turmoil” which is why he seeks to create those but on his own terms. He added though, that regardless of everything, being indicted has never ended up being helpful to anyone.

This statement comes at a time when many lawmakers are worried about how Trump’s legal troubles may actually be boosting his base. Trump who announced that he would be running in the 2024 presidential election in November, stated in a Truth Social post on Saturday that there were “leaks” stating that he would be arrested on Tuesday following a New York grand jury probe into the alleged hush-money payments that had been paid prior to his 2016 presidential run.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also urged his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”

On Sunday, Christie stated that he believed people are going to regard this investigation with less seriousness because it is the one that they know the most about. He added that many Americans did not think that Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels which means that they also do not think that he would have paid her in exchange for her silence.

