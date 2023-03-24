Kari Lake Goes to War With Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former GOP Arizona governor hopeful Kari Lake has slammed the claims that former President Donald Trump is going to be arrested in association with the hush money payment scheme. She proceeded to claim that any arrest would be part of a “ludicrous” effort to imprison Trump in order to “derail” his 2024 campaign.

Lake is one of Trump’s biggest supporters. She recently reacted to the former President’s suggestion on Truth Social that he would be getting arrested on Tuesday in connection to the probe into the $130,000 payment from his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Reportedly the payment was made in exchange for Daniels’s silence regarding the alleged affair she had with Trump in the past before the 2016 presidential election.

During the 2022 midterm elections, Trump endorsed Lake in the gubernatorial race. However, Lake was unsuccessful as she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in November by more than 17,000 votes. Following her defeat, Lake has taken a page out of Trump’s book and has continuously claimed that the election results were tampered with. She has also filed lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

In a statement, Lake suggested that the probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office’s investigation is politically motivated and that having Trump, their political opponent, prosecuted is not what you would expect in the U.S. but rather “something you’d expect to see in third-world Banana Republics.”

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com