Russia and China Team Up To Bring Down U.S.

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday. This meeting will take place only days after the International Criminal Court indicted Putin for war crimes.

Xi’s visit is the latest exhibit of the new diplomatic ambitions that Beijing has exhibited in its latest moves regarding the war in Ukraine. According to an intelligence official, it has been 13 months since Xi managed to secure a diplomatic victory while completely bypassing the U.S.’s presidency.

Rebekah Koffler, a former analyst at the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, told Fox News that the meeting between Xi and Putin was significant as it could potentially also lead to Xi agreeing to provide Russia with lethal aid that they can use in their war against Ukraine. It is likely that they will also discuss the available options for transferring aid through the use of a third party so that they can bypass the sanctions set up by the U.S. following the invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council Strategic Communications Director John Kirby also revealed that President Biden was going to maintain all of the communication lines that they had with China and that he would try to set up another opportunity in order to discuss with President Xi. He continued to say that this would be important, especially because of the tension between the two countries following the recent incidents.

Kirby has said that there is also no doubt that both countries are trying to find a balance now that their recurring allies and partners have grown.

