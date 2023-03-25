Democrats Looking for “Revenge” on Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley alleged that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) was taking “revenge” through his probe into former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence over an alleged affair.

Trump announced that he was placing his third bid for the White House in November 2022. Over the weekend, he took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to claim that according to “illegal leaks,” he was expecting to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the hush-money scheme probe.

On Monday, Haley said on Fox News’s “Special Report” that she was hoping that the possibility of arrest was only a rumor. She then proceeded to state that they would find the following day whether or not it was indeed the case.

However, she added that from everything she had seen so far it appeared that the New York District attorney has focused on this probe for “political points.” She added that this case appears to be “more about revenge than it is about justice.”

Trump has also criticized Bragg claiming that he was trying to interfere with the presidential election and alleging that he was “taking his orders from D.C.” He proceeded to accuse President Biden of having “stuffed” the district attorney’s office.

In his Saturday post, Trump also called on his supporters to protest over the possibility of his arrest. On Monday, barricades were placed around the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Bragg’s office in a statement over the weekend stated that they would not be intimidated and that the “rule of law in New York” would not be threatened.

