Trump’s Legal Problems Get Much Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump is potentially going to lead the Republican lawmakers to more turmoil over his legal case after he called for mass protests if he ends up being arrested in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe.

While the Republican senators are trying to move away from what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) described as the “chaos” and “negativity” surrounding Trump, the former president has been able to pull the GOP’s attention back on himself.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) during a Fox News interview on Tuesday warned that a potential arrest and indictment was “going to blow up our country and it’s a bunch of B.S.” Graham also accused Bragg of pursuing this case because of the political pressure and criticized him for being a “George Soros-backed prosecutor.” Color of Change PAC, which supported Bragg’s 2021 election, had received a large contribution from the billionaire financier.

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took to Twitter to say that if they followed through with an arrest and indictment it would be an “abuse of power” and “the DA should be put in jail.”

Other Senate Republicans are trying to keep the party from being completely engulfed in the turmoil surrounding Trump, which they view as a potential political drag as the head in the 2024 election.

In November, McConnell had claimed Republicans had been unsuccessful in winning the Senate because of their association with “too much chaos” and “too much negativity” which pushed away many of the centrist voters.

