Appeals Court Denies Trump and His Legal Team

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, an appeals court rejected former President Trump’s legal team’s attempts to challenge a previous ruling that would require his attorney Evan Corcoran to produce documents that relate to the classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago.

A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals backed a lower court decision that had previously led to Corcoran being directed to cooperate with the questioning in the probe. Previously, Corcoran had refused to provide answers citing attorney-client privilege.

However, D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell’s opinion ruled that the Department of Justice had presented evidence that Corcoran’s legal advice might have been used in the furtherance of a crime. This means that the crime-fraud exception could be used, which allows them to pierce the attorney-client privilege.

ABC News reported prior to the appeal that Trump may have intentionally misled Corcoran by not informing him about the additional classified documents that were stored in Mar-a-Lago. Howell’s ruling will allow Corcoran to testify in six lines of inquiry which he had previously avoided providing answering questions on because of attorney-client privilege. Corcoran is also going to have to produce documents, notes, invoices, and other recordings that are related to the case, which she referred to as a criminal scheme once before.

In June 2022, Corcoran had been the one to hand over 38 additional records to prosecutors following a subpoena from the Justice Department for all documents with classified markings needing to be returned. He had then reportedly drafted a statement in which he verified that all of the classified records had been returned.

