Chris Christie Looking To Take Down Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has announced that he will make his final decision on whether or not he will place a bid for the White House in 2024 within the “next 60 days.” He also claimed that his visit to New Hampshire, an early-voting state in the primary process, could end up being a decisive factor for him.

During a radio interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade this week, Christie stated that he was considering running and that he would “probably” decide within the “next 60 days” about what he is going to do and what he is not. He added that those who know him, know that once he makes a decision everybody is going to know about it.

Christie had served as a Republican governor in a blue state for two terms, and on Monday he is going to participate in an event in New Hampshire. Christie is also one of the biggest critics of former President Donald Trump, often taking jabs and rebuking the former president’s claims while serving as a panelist on ABC’s “This Week.”

Christie added that anyone who is properly considering running for the White House is going to go out and try to talk to people in order to gauge their reaction. Christie had previously run for the White House in 2016 but had dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump early into the race. He had also helped Trump with both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns and had even served as an adviser during the Trump administration.

