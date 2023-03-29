Trump Issues Shocking Warning

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump claimed early on Friday morning that if charges were filed against him, it would lead to “potential death & destruction.” Trump’s rhetoric comes as a response to the possibility that he might be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney in connection to the hush money probe.

In a post on Truth Social after 1 a.m. on Friday, Trump wrote: “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case, a former President of the United States who had received more votes than any other Presidential candidate in history, especially when NO Crime has been committed?” He added that it was also widely known “that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country.” He then questioned who would do something like that.

This post marks a further escalation in the attacks that Trump has been issuing against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg while a grand jury is still weighing the evidence to decide whether or not Trump should be indicted for his relation to the hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence regarding their affair prior to the 2016 presidential election.

These remarks from Trump have also led to many being worried about the possibility that Trump’s rhetoric might lead to violence if potential charges were filed. Multiple outlets have reported that the Manhattan DA was preparing to indict in connection to the case. Last weekend, Trump claimed that he was going to be arrested in connection to the case on Tuesday, however, the post was not made because he had received any warning or notification about an arrest, and it proved to be wrong in the end.