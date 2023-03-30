Rashida Tlaib Caught in Pathetic Lie

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Far-left Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has been accused of anti-semitism and racism following her recent comments in which she supported liberal media outlets. The progressive “Squad” Democrat, got criticized on Twitter for her “lies” regarding an altercation between Palestinian teenagers in Jerusalem, after she claimed that it was the “violent apartheid government of Israel” that had been using the military in order to target Palestinians.

Tlaib is known for being one of the most anti-Israel House lawmakers, and has in the past made a number of claims about Israel, including it being an “apartheid” state that is deliberately targeting Palestinians. She has also claimed in the past that one cannot be progressive if one supports Israel.

On Sunday, Tlaib responded to a post made by the pro-Palestinian nonprofit the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) in which they showed the fight outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem during Ramadan festivities. In her tweet, Tlaib claimed that this was “the violent apartheid government of Israel.” She then urged people to not “look away.”

However, following these comments, a number of people rushed to correct her about the situation behind the video. Some people linked a Jerusalem Post article in which it was explained that the police were simply “breaking up a brawl between Palestinian teenagers that broke out at the Damascus Gate.”

IMEU’s video was also fact-checked by Twitter, and a link to the Jerusalem Post article was also added.

