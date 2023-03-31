Breaking: Donald Trump Just Indicted

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump has officially been indicted by a grand jury in New York, according to three anonymous sources. This marks the first time a former president has faced criminal charges. The case centers around a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a claim that Trump has denied. He classified the payout as legal expenses.

The exact nature of the charges are unknown because indictments are typically filed under seal after a grand jury’s vote. The Manhattan district attorney has been focusing on a felony charge of falsifying business records, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the investigation by Democratic Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office as a partisan “witch hunt.” He has even accused Bragg of being a “racist.” Earlier this month, Trump claimed that he would be arrested on March 21 and urged his supporters to protest. He has also warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is indicted.

Despite the charges, Trump has stated that he has no plans to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. When asked by reporters earlier this month, he said “absolutely not.”

