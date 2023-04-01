Republican Lifts Endorsement From Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) in a recent interview with Axios disclosed that he “just can’t” support former President Trump’s presidential bid for 2024, even if Trump ends up being the GOP nominee.

Christie, at the same time, said that he does not see how he would be able to vote for President Biden in 2024 either, stating that both men were “too old” and “out of touch” with current affairs and the world. In the past, Christie had been an ally of Trump and had even helped him prepare for the 2020 debates against Biden. However, following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, Christie has distanced himself from the former president and has become a vocal critic of Trump’s role on that day and his overall leadership.

When asked directly about whether he would be helping Trump again in 2024, Christie stated that “I can’t help him. No way.” He continued to say that when an incident like the “Jan. 6 choir at a rally” and you can show video, then he just didn’t believe “that person is appropriate for the presidency.” He then added that during Trump’s first official rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday the former President also chose to feature a song created by jailed Jan. 6 rioters.

Christie added that in 2016 he had anticipated that Trump was going to be the GOP’s nominee and that he just did not want to support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for the presidency. This is what led to Christie supporting Trump.

