Trump Disqualified from 2024?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new Quinnipiac University poll has shown that the majority of Americans believe that if criminal charges were to be filed against former President Donald Trump, then he should no longer be allowed to stay in the running for the White House in 2024.

The poll was released on Wednesday, just prior to when Trump was officially indicted by the Manhattan grand jury. It noted that 57 percent of respondents believed Trump should be disqualified from the presidential race if any criminal charges are brought forth against him. On the other hand, 38 percent believed that charges should not stop him from being in the race for another term. This

Three-quarters of Republican respondents believe that Trump shouldn’t be disqualified from seeking another term in office if he has criminal charges brought forth against him. On the other hand, 88 percent of Democratic respondents and 55 percent of independent voters believe that in the case of criminal charges, Trump should be disqualified from running.

A New York grand jury had been looking into a hush money payment made by Trump’s then-attorney to adult film star Stormy Daniels on his behalf in exchange for her silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Daniels allegedly had an affair with Trump years before he joined the political sphere. Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.

Fifty-five percent of respondents in the Quinnipiac poll stated that they consider the accusations of the proof very or somewhat serious, while 42 percent said the accusations are not too serious or not serious at all. Sixty-two percent also believed that the case was politically motivated.

