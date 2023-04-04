Congress Erupts Over Massive Issue

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, a hearing of the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government turned into a shouting match after the Republican members of the subcommittee agreed to a witness exiting the hearing despite the Democrats not being cross-examined.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), specifically set the hearing up as a way of targeting President Biden over the latest social media companies and other data that they have manipulated.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R), a former congressman, had both been called in for testimony, during which they both accused the administration and the federal government of trying to use social media platforms in a way that would favor Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Following their testimony, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) pointed out that the two people had been dismissed without anyone providing cross-examination. However, Jordan argued that this had been a “long-standing practice” where members of the Senate had been allowed to come and just testify without having to answer any additional questions. Lynch however maintained that they should have been given the option to cross-examine as some of the statements the witnesses made were “outlandish.”

It was after this that another Republican started to argue against Lynch on behalf of Jordan. This is what led to a shouting match taking place between committee members of the two sides, with the main question being whether cross-examination should be mandatory for all witnesses.

