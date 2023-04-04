McCarthy Clashes With Biden Over Israel

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) issued a statement in support of Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing a lot of criticism and turmoil in recent weeks. In his statement, McCarthy pointed out that Netanyahu “is an Israeli patriot, statesman,” and “a great friend of the United States of America.”

He added that free societies are ripe with debate and this is something that Israel also has, which is why he expressed his support for the Israeli prime minister and the nation’s strong democracy. He added that this is an important moment for those in America to stand along with Israel.

The message from the Speaker comes after President Biden and many of his senior officials supported the possibility of Netanyahu pausing his attempt at reforming the judicial system after there was widespread opposition throughout Israel. The administration has continued to support Israel and has noted their commitment to the country’s security, but it has still warned the Israeli prime minister to reconsider his reforms of Israel’s judiciary system claiming that it could end up being a direct threat to the U.S. and Israel relationship.

Many critics have pointed out that the proposed judicial reforms were going to affect the nation’s democracy by removing many of the controls by giving the executive branch full control over both court judge appointments and overruling any decisions made by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, President Biden had said that he was hoping Netanyahu “walks away from” his intended judicial reforms.

