Republicans Losing Voters in Mass

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republicans are struggling to bring the Generation Z voting bloc on their side, despite the bloc’s strength in recent elections.

Generation Z voters tend to support Democratic candidates as in the majority they align more with their views on many issues including gun control, abortion rights and access, climate change, and LGBTQ+ issues. As a result, the GOP has been having a hard time bringing younger demographics to their side.

Currently, 77 percent of Generation Z voters said that they voted for a Democratic candidate for Congress. In the meantime, only 21 percent supported a Republican candidate according to a Pew Research study released last year.

Karoline Leavitt, a former Generation Z GOP congressional candidate in New Hampshire, claimed that the challenge the party faced with bringing Generation Z voters to their side was “colossal.” In an interview with The Hill, she revealed that originally that was the reason she had “decided to run for office.”

Leavitt, along with Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) were the first people of their generation to run. Leavitt challenged incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) in New Hampshire’s competitive 1st Congressional District. This was a much tougher race than the one Frost faced in Florida where he ran in the blue 10th Congressional District and won.

Frost’s campaign heavily focused on the need for gun control, a message that he backed by speaking about his experience as a gun violence survivor. According to polling by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, 63 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds support stricter gun laws.

