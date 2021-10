More on the Biden – CNN Clown show.

Joe Biden last night did something else that was really weird. At one point during his ‘town hall’ on CNN, he stood on stage and looked totally lost. He held his arms outright as if he was standing at a podium. It was weird – watch.

This guy is out to lunch. There is no way he received 81 million legitimate votes in 2020.

Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/no-podium-bro-biden-stands-stage-looks-like-thinks-podium-front/