Canadians Banned From Saying “Let’s Go Brandon”

CANADA – In a letter recently sent to government employees, Shared Services Canada said that no one is allowed to say “Let’s Go Brandon.”
“The use of colloquialism or saying with intended double meaning or offense are strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication,” the letter said.
Further, it stated, “Specifically, the use of the wording, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ or any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service.”
This will be a “zero tolerance” issue, said the organization with no sense of humor. Additionally, violating the policy will result in “dismissal without recourse or labour union representation.”
Original Article: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/canadian-government-bans-employees-from-saying-lets-go-brandon/
To our Canuck Cousins in the North, I say “Let’s Go Justin.”
Good one, Bemused Berserker!!
I HEARTILY CONCUR WITH THE BEMUSED BERSERKER – I MIGHT ADC TO HIS COMMENT THAT JUSTIN THE UNJUST NEEDS TO WAKE THE HE** UP AND STOP BEIN G A SHEEP !!!
Fuhk Joe Biden!
AMEN TO THAT BUT LETS KEEP THE SENILE ONE UNTIL NEXT ELECTION OR WE END UP WITH B.J. HARRIS OR EVEN WORSE NUTTY NANCY !!
Why should Canada care about senile pee-pants Joe? He’s not their problem. F**K Joe Biden.
But what does that even mean?
What BS! Canadians do what they feel like doing! As do red-blooded American Patriots! Let’s go Brandon!!
hey fuck joe biden and hoe
Do not understand and Article offers no explanation.
Serious restriction of free speech is where government mandates are headed, if we allow it. Resist!
More authoritarian b.s. out of Canada.
Let’s Go Canada!
What in hell does “Let’s go, Brandon, even mean ????”
Sounds like Canada is taking on the tactics of the chineese communist party (ccp). If they don’t like what you say you go to a location for reeducation. So is the ccp running Canada now.