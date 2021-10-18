Canadians Banned From Saying “Let’s Go Brandon”

CANADA – In a letter recently sent to government employees, Shared Services Canada said that no one is allowed to say “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“The use of colloquialism or saying with intended double meaning or offense are strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication,” the letter said.

Further, it stated, “Specifically, the use of the wording, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ or any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service.”

This will be a “zero tolerance” issue, said the organization with no sense of humor. Additionally, violating the policy will result in “dismissal without recourse or labour union representation.”

Original Article: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/canadian-government-bans-employees-from-saying-lets-go-brandon/