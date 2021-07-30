The Capitol Police Scam

Lawmakers came together this week to approve $2.1 billion in emergency funds to the Capitol Police, which saw most of its resources disappear after the January 6th riot.

The bill, approved almost unanimously in both chambers, provides money for overtime pay and training as well as funds for federal agencies handling humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Without it, the department would have been forced to to start furloughing staff in August.

“The last six months have pushed those who protect the US Capitol to the limits,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “In the face of unprecedented adversity, they responded heroically…We must support them now, as they so courageously supported us.”

The emergency bill is a compromise resulting from proposals submitted by Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL). Lawmakers reached a deal within hours of Tuesday’s hearing on the January 6th riot.

“This $2.1 billion package is designed to address the aftermath of the violent insurrection that took place on Jan. 6th, heal the remaining scars of the COVID pandemic on the Capitol complex, and provide the resources we need to ensure the safety of our Afghan partners as we conclude our mission in that country,” said Leahy.



In the meantime, the Capitol Police continues to struggle with low morale and staffing shortages resulting from the events of January 6th.