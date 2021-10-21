Superman Doesn’t Really Want To Save “America”

Superman is officially moving on from “the American Way.”
Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC Fandome that the Man of Steel’s motto will be “evolving” from the well-known mantra that he fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”
Superman’s new “mission statement”: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”
In a press statement, the company said the decision is meant “to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.”
In reality, Superman has followed several mantras over the decades, all of which involved variations on “truth” and “justice” as central to the iconic superhero’s identity.
In fact, “Truth, Justice and the American Way” did not originate with the first Superman comic books by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Instead, the saying came from a “Superman” radio serial in the early 1940s, as a way to cheer on American military efforts in World War II. The “American Way” motto was revived for the “Adventures of Superman” TV series that aired in the 1950s — during the first days of the Cold War and the height of McCarthyism paranoia.
By the 1960s, the motto shifted to “truth, justice and freedom” on the kids cartoon series, “The New Adventures of Superman.” But arguably the most well known “Superman” adaptation — the 1978 feature film starring Christopher Reeve — revived the “American Way” version, with the Man of Steel speaking the words himself, further cementing it in the cultural consciousness as the superhero’s credo.
Since then, however, the “American Way” motto has fallen out of favor. On the 1993 live-action series “Lois & Clark,” Superman fought for “truth and justice” full stop, and in the 2006 movie “Superman Returns,” starring Brandon Routh, Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White (Frank Langella) blithely asks if Superman still fights for “truth, justice, all that stuff.”
Just eight months ago, an issue of DC Comics’ “Batman/Superman #16” presented Superman’s mantra as “Truth, Tolerance and Justice,” which writer Gene Luen Yang tweeted was meant as an homage to the mission Clark Kent’s father gives him in a 1948 “Superman” film serial.
Still, DC’s decision to have the head of the company officially announce Superman’s motto appears to be a pointed statement that the Man of Steel is a hero for everyone, part of a wider effort across the company to broaden its representation. Most recently, on Oct. 11, DC announced that Jon Kent — Superman’s son, who also wears the iconic “S” shield as a superhero — would come out as bisexual.
Here’s the image the accompanied DC’s announcement.
Original Article: https://variety.com/2021/film/news/superman-new-motto-dc-fandome-1235090712/
LGBTQFU and your Perversion!
Who gives a shit. When people want to ignore the realities of what freedom means I could literally care less about their products. FJB and FDCComix. Try another country if you hate America
Stan Lee probably would if he could come back and kick these guys azz. Superman is a American comic and stands for the American way but he wouldn’t let the rest of the world go to heck either.if he was real he would probably round up all these liberal/ communist scumbags so the world wouldn’t be so dangerous as it is now.
Today it’s Superman WHO NEXT ?
How about Nadler and Schiff in a S suit . HOMO’s
They both fit the part ! A little fat turd choking a bug eyed pencil neck liar ! That would get more sales .
JIM LEE = POS = YOU’RE GONNA LOSE YOUR AZZ ON THIS ONE BUDDY BOY!!!
I have no problem with anyone who chooses a different lifestyle. You certainly are working on ending our over population problem. However, again, it is not your right or responsibility to decide what our children should be learning. Taking away one of the world’s most recognizable hero’s is NOT RIGHT. Come up with your own damn hero’s. Grow an imagination of your own instead of trying to change a comic person many people have grown up with for decades. Here is a thought…use your imagination to create your own transgender hero,s and leave Superman, it is even in his name, alone along with all the other super hero’s. Stop teaching our children is NOT okay to love the opposite sex. Live your lives the way you want to, leave the parenting to parents and grandparents who teach love, acceptance, tolerance but above all…it is okay to love a man if you are a woman and it is okay to love a woman if you are a man. It is how God created each of us. It is how we continue as the human race…it is OKAY to have a mate of the opposite sex. CREATE your own hero’s. You are inventive, curious, intelligent people, right? You can create your own hero’s and leave the rest of us to our’s.
Remember when Superman captured both Hitler and Stalin and dropped them both off to be tried for their crimes. That’s the Superman that we remember not woke Red son wannabe .
Thanks for the good article, I hope you continue to work as well.Спаситель на продажу
