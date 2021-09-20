Biden Immigration Failure Coverup – FAA Bans Drones at Southern Border

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has banned all drone flights over the area of the Southern Border that is seeing a seething mass of illegal immigrants swell to epidemic proportions. Critics of the President say that he ordered the FAA to ground the drones to avoid pictures and videos of Joe Biden’s ongoing failures on immigration.
Surely it cannot be a coincidence that merely one day after the Fox News Channel aired gripping footage of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers huddled under the Acuna International Bridge. The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for the area.
“In the last 24 hours, we start showing images at this bridge, and a TFR goes up, and we can no longer fly,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported.
Clearly, Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris are intentionally ignoring the catastrophe at the border, noting the administration has said little over the past month.
On his broadcast following the drone ban, Sean Hannity said that Biden’s FAA is “trying to prevent FOX’s drone from showing you the American people the truth and capturing images just like this,” he said, pointing to video of what has grown to more than 10,000 illegal immigrants in just the past few days.
“In other words, the FAA is being used to cover up for Biden’s failures. And we are going to let that stand? I don’t think so,” said Hannity.
In that regard, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News that many of the new migrants have come from Haiti after the Biden administration canceled deportation flights for several hundred Haitians a few days ago. That cancelation likely spurred those people to call relatives and have them rush to the border, Cruz said – as he stood only yards away from the bridge now providing temporary shelter for the migrants.
Hannity added that Biden himself has been having other issues recently, pointing to the fact he referred to Australian Prime Minister as “that fella Down Under” – appearing to forget his name during a joint teleconference with the Liberal Party leader and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom the president addressed moments earlier by his first name.
“I think we can see why Vice President Harris frequently conducts all these meetings with foreign leaders instead of Biden. Of course, she does have plenty of time,” Hannity said, noting her role as Border Czar has not taken up much of her time.
All the DemocRATS do is lie and hide the truth from us. Please get Biden, Harris and Pelosi out of office ‼️
I am just wondering when all of we Americans who by all the negative comments I read on all this websites how much they want Biden out of office are actually going to do something about it. I see lots of complaints about him, the Americans killed in Afghanistan because of his incompetence, all the illegal immigrants being brought into the United States by Biden, now we have all the Afghanistan immigrants being given priority citizenship without being vetted, which means they all could be terrorists for all we know. I have written to all government officials I could get addresses for as they are supposed to represent the American people. However, each day I read the news, watch the news, see lots of terrible things happening in our schools, on our streets, voter fraud, there doesn’t seem to be anyone in Congress that cares enough to make anything happen. I heard several in Congress they were writing up impeachment articles but nothing….the only thing I have seen are parents calling out their school boards for letting their children be taught WOKE ideals, teachers with Nazi symbols in their classrooms, oral sex in text books, how only the white people are racist and keeping black down and so much more. Yes, those parents did something in their communities and teachers are being fired. SO, ANSWER THIS QUESTION…if all those parents who were outraged about what is being taught in school, and those same parents are enraged about Biden…why is he still in office? Why are our Senators, Congressmen and Congresswomen not doing what they threatened to do which is remove Biden from office? ARE YOU AMERICAN, are you feed up with the inflation, working for pennies while most of your income is going to the government in taxes to pay for people that don’t listen to the American population? They continue to give themselves raises, they continue to bring illegal immigrants and now Afghanistan refugees and who is paying for them? THE AMERICAN TAXPAYERS…Stop complaining on the internet, write, call, text your congressional representatives and send them ALL a very strong message…the citizens of the United States of America are tired of paying both financially and in our freedoms. I say if they don’t work for the people of America, put someone in office that wants to work for the people paying their salaries…YOU, ME, YOUR FATHER, MOTHER, COUSINS, ETC. Stop sitting around complaining about on websites, make your voice heard in Washington DC. It is time for the American people to take back their United States of America and votes, letters, peaceful protests are the only way evidently, that government officials are going to do anything. I heard them call for impeachment after the disaster in Afghanistan in which Biden gave billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Taliban and that is probably just the tip of the iceberg since no one really seems to know what Biden is doing…especially him. Write, call, show up at their offices, MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD.
I recently sent a very nice email to a Senator that I follow as I admired him and what he was doing for his state. Didn’t ask him for anything, just wanted to give him support for doing a good job. I received an email back stating, You are not from my state so please do not email me. Didn’t ask him for anything, just wanted to send support. Not nice, Mr. Scott. Stand up Americans, let the politicians know they need to do their jobs and start supporting the American people…they have more than enough issues to get rid of the senile, bumbling idiot who DID in fact, leave Americans in Afghanistan.
We are simply reaping the rewards for what has happened to our “type of Government’. The “restraint” EXPECTED from the news services has been NON EXISTENT — all (or most) of whom are aligned with the “powers that be” and are ACTIVELY supporting the defeat of the people’s voice. Since NO ONE wants to condone a citizens revolt, the ONLY resort, to quote an old soldier’s refrain, is “Relax and enjoy it” !!!
Where is the media coverage of all the happy immigrants that have “allegedly “ been allowed to stay in the US? Where are the happy reunion photos and videos with their families, sponsors, etc?
Where are all these people now ??????
Also, why aren’t we hearing about arrests and prosecutions for child abuse for the parents, relatives, friends and sponsors that have knowingly put their children in harms way ????
I totally understand your frustration. I’ve done the same thing. And I’m still waiting. But I trust those I reach out to for help. The way things work are kind of complicated. They feel like if they start and don’t have enough support it’s also taxpayers money go down the pits too. Youust remember that those Republicans are the educated bunch. They know how things work and they are as frustrated as hell. Also remember that you cannot start a war if you are not sure you’re going to win. Always remember that, sometimes time is of essence. Be patient, I trust Cruz, Marjorie, Rand Paul, and so many if them I cannot name them all. We’re not used to traitors, and Biden is a traitor, so are quite a few there. They need to achieve a few steps before they strike and when they do, it’s a final blow. My money is on them. If it was up to me, the process would have already started. But it would go either way. Money has power. The law has more power, but we need to work together. And we need to get rid of plastic Pelosi. And your VP would screw things even worse. She’s the most stupid and unprepared individual I ever knew and I remember Palin. Trust me, Palin is smart if you have to compare. So, don’t get mad, keep writing letters. I can’t contact mine because mine are the worse criminals in Capitol right now. I know that for a fact. Pelosi, Schiff, get the picture? And my guy, has the same story, I only help my constitutes. WT*? Right? Who do I ask for help?? God…I guess. Just be patient, it will happen.
People say something will be done to remove these incompetent idiots; however, the Pelosi and Schumer moved quickly to try to impeach President Trump. So I ask why is it taking so long to get rid of Biden and his cronies. People are fed up and if our Congress/Senate does not take action, guess what, when election time comes around for them people will vote them out. I admire Ted Cruz and Abbott because they take action on matters. Now Biden is suing Abbott because of the Heartbeat Law or whatever they are calling it. In my opinion it is not right for women to get pregnant for whatever reason and then decide to get an abortion. Babies are human and they didn’t ask for its mother to get pregnant. Unless it is rape or incest, I thank Governor Abbott for all he has done. But Biden and Democrats could care less about murdering a baby, yes I said murdering because that is what it is. If a woman doesn’t want to get pregnant then use contraceptives or tie your tubes. I am sorry if it offends some out there for my views.