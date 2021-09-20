Biden Immigration Failure Coverup – FAA Bans Drones at Southern Border

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has banned all drone flights over the area of the Southern Border that is seeing a seething mass of illegal immigrants swell to epidemic proportions. Critics of the President say that he ordered the FAA to ground the drones to avoid pictures and videos of Joe Biden’s ongoing failures on immigration.

Surely it cannot be a coincidence that merely one day after the Fox News Channel aired gripping footage of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers huddled under the Acuna International Bridge. The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for the area.

“In the last 24 hours, we start showing images at this bridge, and a TFR goes up, and we can no longer fly,” Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported.

Clearly, Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris are intentionally ignoring the catastrophe at the border, noting the administration has said little over the past month.

On his broadcast following the drone ban, Sean Hannity said that Biden’s FAA is “trying to prevent FOX’s drone from showing you the American people the truth and capturing images just like this,” he said, pointing to video of what has grown to more than 10,000 illegal immigrants in just the past few days.

“In other words, the FAA is being used to cover up for Biden’s failures. And we are going to let that stand? I don’t think so,” said Hannity.

In that regard, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News that many of the new migrants have come from Haiti after the Biden administration canceled deportation flights for several hundred Haitians a few days ago. That cancelation likely spurred those people to call relatives and have them rush to the border, Cruz said – as he stood only yards away from the bridge now providing temporary shelter for the migrants.

Hannity added that Biden himself has been having other issues recently, pointing to the fact he referred to Australian Prime Minister as “that fella Down Under” – appearing to forget his name during a joint teleconference with the Liberal Party leader and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom the president addressed moments earlier by his first name.

“I think we can see why Vice President Harris frequently conducts all these meetings with foreign leaders instead of Biden. Of course, she does have plenty of time,” Hannity said, noting her role as Border Czar has not taken up much of her time.