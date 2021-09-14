Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing,” Harris tweeted.
There has been widespread confusion over vaccine rhetoric from the Biden administration, as a push to protect the vaccinated has become a common talking point, despite the vaccines already providing strong protection for those who’ve gotten them.
Harris’ tweet was no exception and was met with criticism and confusion.
“’Protecting the vaccinated’ is an odd argument since the vaccinated are already, you know, vaccinated. And the vaccine works in keeping one out of the hospital 99.99 percent of the time per the data,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha responded.
Former Trump administration staffer Kyle Hooten asked, “Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?”
Fox News contributor Kate Pavlich called Harris’ message “bizarre” and noted the Biden administration appears to be “taking credit for something…the vaccine is supposed to do.”
Meanwhile, unvaccinated people face a far greater chance of death from the COVID-19 delta variant, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.
The study monitored incident of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 U.S. jurisdictions during two periods between April 4 and July 17 in 2021. Findings showed that numbers for all categories were “substantially” higher in persons not fully vaccinated compared with those in fully vaccinated people.
After the second period, which occurred between June 20 and July 17, the study noted that not fully vaccinated individuals are 4.5 times more likely to get infected (89.1 per 100,000 vs .19.4), 10 times more likely to be hospitalized (7.0 per 100,000 vs .7) and 11 times more likely to die (1.1 per 100,000 vs .1) from the delta variant.
The period of time the study examined coincided with the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the United States.
Original Article: https://www.foxnews.com/media/harris-vaccine-tweet
32 CommentsLeave a Reply
Harris is the most ignorant and stupid person other than Biden and to have the world see what the most powerful Country( America) in the world has for leadership is a complete disgrace to humanity. It proves the election was rigged because I don’t believe that many people were stupid enough to vote for them. If so, Heaven help us!!!!! We are doomed!
If biden/harris & their criminal team, are so concerned about the American people being vaccinated, why don’t they close the Border, because biden/harris are releasing all these illegal immigrants who have covid into every city and community in the USA to continue spreading covid-19 and other DISEASES to the American People.
BIDEN/HARRIS AND THEIR ENTIRE CRIMINAL TEAM, MUST ALL BE IMPEACHED.
WE MUST PRAY FOR ALL THE US MILITARY MEN AND WOMEN WHO WERE KILLED AND ALL THAT WERE INJURED IN AFHGANISTAN ON 8/26/21, AND THE HUNDREDS OF AMERICANS WHO ARE STILL STRANDED IN AFHGANISTAN, UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF DICTATOR BIDEN.
You are 100% correct!
Totally correct! America was beating this virus until Biden welcomed the South America to come on in, sit awhile, let us give money, we want you to vote so we will ensure photo ID is NOT required so you can vote Democrat. Bring your COVID and its variant to infect all the America people so we can force them to do our bidding. Yes, Biden, Harris and Pelosi must feel like they are the top dogs of the United States of Biden, Harris and Pelosi. I am hoping Newsom is recalled just to show them WE the PEOPLE of the United States is taking back our America from the top three. Biden is booed everywhere he goes and he doesn’t seem to even know the people are telling him to go away. I did see one article that he wants them to stop saying he is stupid. Wow, the Democrats have really screwed this nation royally.
example dissertation dissertation research proposal
So SAD to realize that this MORON will be our PRETEND president soon !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Harris is NOT ELIGIBLE to be VP or POTUS as she is NOT a Natural Born Citizen, a requirement of our Constitution, as both her parents were NOT US Citizens at the time of her birth as they were in the US on a student’s visa.
WAKE UP AMERICA
kamagra kopen http://kamagraday.com kamagra 100 reviews Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press
dissertation defense advice cheap dissertation help
essay writer writing services
personal essay essay bot
best prednisone
We need to be able to share this I am sick of fuckbook censoring everything they need taken out
monopoly market darknet r darknet market
hydroxychloroquine covid 19 hydroxychloroquine buy online
where to buy ivermectin
gay children dating site
dating services for gay men
gay maryland dating
older gay men online dating
gay metal dating
gay dating albuquerque
buy hydroxychloroquine hydroxychloroquine generic
Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press stromectol 3 mg tablets price ivermectin for humans stromectol buy ivermectin uk
Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press z pack azithromycin z pack antibiotic cost buy bactrim
viagra price singapore
http://buyzithromaxinf.com/ – zithromax azithromycin
ivermectin for sale
Где счастье на свете или уже нет. Сложный вопрос? Сможете ответить?
hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets trump hydroxychloroquine
Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press buy bactrim antibiotics over counter generic zithromax azithromycin 500 mg azithromycin z pack dosage
https://bit.ly/391He5c
come creare una criptovaluta gratuitamente
Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press ivermectin over the counter ivermectin tablets for humans stromectol mua ivermectin nz
Scegliere Levitra On Line
Kamala Harris’s embarrassing ‘Freudian’ slip about vaccinated people – Conservative Free Press z pak dosage 5 day zithromax azithromycin pills buy flagyl zithromax 500mg for sale