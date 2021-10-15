Seattle School Cancels “Racist” Halloween

A Seattle elementary school canceled its annual Halloween parade this year, saying it “marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.”
The decision to cancel the Pumpkin Parade, where students can dress up in Halloween costumes, came from the Racial Equity Team at Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School after five years of discussion, the school district said.
“There are numerous community and neighborhood events where students and families who wish to can celebrate Halloween,” a Seattle Public Schools spokeswoman said in a statement provided to KTTH Radio talk show host Jason Rantz. “Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday. Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place.
“In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day,” the statement continued, adding that the decision had nothing to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
School principal Stanley Jaskot confirmed that the parade was canceled.
“Halloween is a very complex issue for schools. Yes, I agree this event marginalized our students of color. Several of our students historically opted for an alternate activity in the library while the Pumpkin Parade took place. This was an isolating situation and not consistent with our values of being an inclusive and safe place for all our students — especially students of color and those with a sensitivity to all the noise and excitement of the parade,” Jaskot told Fox News.
The school informed parents of the cancellation in an Oct. 8 newsletter and asked that they not let their children dress up in costumes this year. The newsletter explained that costume parties can be uncomfortable for many children who can’t afford one and that loud noise levels and crowds can also be upsetting for kids, Rantz reported.
Instead, students this year will partake in inclusive fall events, like “thematic units of study about the fall” and reviewing “autumnal artwork,” according to the newsletter obtained by Rantz.
David Malkin, whose 7-year-old son attends B.F. Day, called the decision an “exercise in affluent white vanity that is wokeism.”
“I don’t see any way in which this actually addresses any inequities to the extent that there are any inequities,” Malkin told Rantz on his show Monday. “You know, this just seems like grandstanding on behalf of the principal and the staff who are predominantly white.”
Malkin, who is Asian, said parents weren’t involved in the decision.
“I’m sure they don’t want to hear from anyone of any race or ethnicity that doesn’t really want to go along with them in lockstep,” he said.
Original Article: https://nypost.com/2021/10/13/seattle-school-cancels-halloween-parade-because-it-marginalizes-students-of-color/
Do not the decision makers not know Hallow when is the night before All Saints day?. Perhaps Christmas, Easter and all religious commendations should be exempt from recognition in order not to offend nonbelievers minority citizens.
Already happening for years.
Fricking ridiculous is what it is. Every culture has had a harvest festival. Halloween is really an descended to us from the Celtic Samhain (pronounced show as in “oww” -when) celebrated by the Celts throughout Western and Eastern Europe. It was not only their harvest celebration, in their calender it was the end of the year. It was also the day/night, when the veil between the physical and spiritual world was lowered. Thus beings from their pantheon of gods and faery could influence humanity for good or ill.
There’s about at least 10 different African Tribal Festivals similar to Halloween. But Halloween itself is celebrated in Africa as well and has been since the colonial days of the 19th Century. So the claim that it marginalizes African/Americans is complete and utter Bull Scheiße.
There are a few Protestant denominations that don’t celebrate Halloween because of its Pagan roots.
The Seattle School is Full of Schitt, as most schools are anymore.
Fully concur
What the he)) kind of woke racists can consider kids in Halloween costumes racist??!! I do not care for extreme, dark, Halloween things, but kids in cute, fun costumes are fun to see! I’m also not a racist, never have been, but this form of woke anti-racism is doing more to divide our country than even the Covid (not to dismiss the damages from Covid, Covid vaccines, huge influxes of illegal aliens, shelved empty and a government that wants to use our tax monies to help everyone around the world except those of us that pay those taxes!). Our nation is more divided than ever before!
If the “specifically” male black students were the ones that led the school to cancel a celebration that 90% of the students participated in , then I assume that fathers day will also be eliminated from the schools activities.
What total horseshit! I wasn’t rich or privileged growing up and quite often had to make up my own costume with what was at hand. Are these poor “people of color” not creative? I’m sure they are and before some leftist bastard wants to call me a racist , this is just another ploy by the leftist school board members to get their radical agenda across. 1619 project, CRT? Neither are needed and furthermore , continues to divide us even more which I guess is the ulterior motive behind so much of this shit! Take our school boards back!
I guess Christmas is next to be cancelled due to atheists or Orthodox Jews? Why are we being punished for a few non-believers?
This is so typical of Seattle and the far, far left people who run the state. They are calling Halloween racist?!?! They say that some kids do not celebrate Halloween! Well, what about the vast majority of kids of all color and background that do love Halloween? They cannot celebrate it because a few do not want to do that?!?! How utterly stupid can that’s Holbein? Did they ask all of the kids about Halloween? NO! They made the decision for the kids based on their ultra left feelings.
WAKE UP AMERICA, THIS IS WHAT WE THE PEOPLE ARE UP AGAINST IN MANY BLUE STATES LIKE SEATTLE!!!
Racism is a new one on me. It’s true some don’t celebrate the holiday because it celebrates evil and some churches will have their own celebration calling it All Saints Day (which that was the original holiday) and others call it Harvest celebration. But the candy still shows up at those events. Any child whether they celebrate Halloween or not will still munch down on the candy. But saying it’s racist? I didn’t know Dracula was fussy about skin color when it came to sucking someone’s blood out. I never saw the werewolf refuse to attack someone because it didn’t like the person’s skin color. I’ve seen plenty of mummy and zombie movies and skin color didn’t seem to make any difference to them who was attacked. And the psycho chasing everyone with a butcher knife or chainsaw never cared about skin color. And Satan himself doesn’t seem to care what a person’s skin color is when they burn in hell. The people who thought up the racist angle are stupid.
I bet if illegals were crossing into the U.S. in Halloween costumes not a word would be said.
The racial equity team and the Seattle school board do not want African American males out of night they are afraid and presume something might happen also they want to keep their behinds at home so they lump everything into racism to justify everything they do to say. I hope People are waking up and ready to end this nonsense that is destroying this country
Ever since the racist Obama administration the racist left have convinced at lot of brain dead Americans the right is racist along with Trump! It is actually the left that is pushing that agenda and a lot of {not to bright} Americans have been suckered into that! Now the ,the left know if they keep pushing any lie hard and often enough, the weak minded will believe it just exactly like Hitler did in Germany!! We just need to smarten up and realize you have been brain washed! Republican and Democrat politicians want to take America for their own !! Trump with all his “personal baggage” made the right decisions for you and America!! Biden is a total idiot along with ALL DEMOCRATS AND RINO REPUBLICANS! IT IS TIME! CIVIL WAR, RESURRECTION, WHATEVER IT TAKES TO MAKE SURE WE GET FAIR ELECTIONS AND THE PEOPLE ARE PROTECTED FROM A FAKE LYING PRESS!! 1 OF 74,000,000 PLUS AMERICAN PATRIOT READY WITH “DRY” POWDER!!!
So Seattle doesn’t want Halloween. How about a school wide costume day ? It would before ALL students
and the bleeding heart cry babies might be satisfied.
“In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males,”
how about a commitment to all students? What about an unwavering commitment to excellence in teaching?
