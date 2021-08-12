Alec Baldwin Defends Predator Cuomo

With the news of Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation as the governor of New York, fellow politicians, public figures, and Hollywood stars have sounded off on the ongoing scandal. Cuomo announced his decision to leave the position on August 10, revealing he’ll officially resign as the governor of New York in 14 days, per CNN. Cuomo’s announcement comes after a report from the state attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women during his time in office, allegations the politician has vehemently denied.
“This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform … and wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing,” Cuomo said during a press conference (via The Hill). “I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”
Since the news made headlines, stars like Ellen Barkin, Cynthia Nixon, and Ana Navarro-Cardenas celebrated his resignation on social media. Actor George Takei took to Twitter, writing, “Today proved that Republicans and Democrats truly can put aside their differences, listen to their voters, and come to happy agreement over Governor Cuomo’s resignation.” But while most celebs are in favor of Cuomo’s departure, Alec Baldwin seemingly shared a message of support for the disgraced governor. Keep scrolling to find out why the actor’s reaction has jaws dropping.
Alec Baldwin calls Andrew Cuomo’s resignation ‘tragic’
As reports continue to circulate amid Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal and subsequent resignation as the governor of New York, the number of Cuomo’s friends is slowly dwindling. It appears, however, he may have Alec Baldwin in his corner, as the “Saturday Night Live” star shared a message on Twitter just hours after the politician made his announcement.
“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Baldwin penned on August 10. “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.” It wasn’t long before the actor received backlash for his statement, with Twitter users calling him out for his choice of words. “So sexually harassing 11 women is merely a ‘shortcoming’? Quite a take,” tweeted one.
After causing the uproar, Baldwin shared a screenshot of a comment he replied to on Instagram, insisting he’s “not seeking to minimize Cuomo’s actions” regarding the claims. “When I wrote that this is tragic, I meant to suggest that nearly all powerful politicians are isolated, in the extreme, from reality,” he stated. “The people who you vote for in this country in the broader, more powerful elected positions don’t give a s**t about you or what you want. They work for their large donors, unions, and corporations. That is how the US system is designed. Powerful people holding onto power.”
Alec Baldwin has long defended Andrew Cuomo
Given Alec Baldwin’s stance on cancel culture, it’s not surprising that he’s defended Andrew Cuomo ever since reports of sexual misconduct emerged in December 2020. In March, Baldwin spoke at length about “people going at me for defending people who have been accused of crimes” in a since-deleted Instagram video. Both Cuomo and disgraced director Woody Allen were the subject of the post, with Baldwin hedging that their “crimes” had yet to be proven. “Well, I’m not defending someone who is guilty of something,” he told fans (via NME). “I’m choosing to defend someone who has not been proven guilty of something.”
3 Comments
First…WHO EVEN CARES WHAT ALEC BALDWIN SAYS; He’s a washed-up actor. Second…WHY do Hollywood people think that just because they are in front of a camera that THEY KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT EVERYTHING (ie, Arnold S.) Third…What FINANCIAL gain is there in this for Alec; we all know that’s what really talks. Fourth…How can so many women come out against a man and certain idiots still defend them (Hmmm…could it be they know his tactics personally). Listen Up Alec…Best to keep your mouth shut and be thought to be intelligent than to open your mouth and be proven to be a fool!
Cuomo was the predictable sacrificial lamb and his actions were no worse than Biden Clinton and nameless others thw democrats protected
They could care less about his promiscuous and predatory behavior. This was about the embarrassing numbers of covid related deaths while Florida without mandates and shutdowns reduced the narrative to ashes. I predicted a lamb would be sacrificed but I never thought they’d go so deep. Fauci is what I expected. Now seeing the Republican turncoats that voted for the ludicrous “Human Infrastructure ” bill has shown precisely what this was about. Of you think thw left won’t destroy you just look at what we will do to our own darling. The dirt that they must have on each of the nineteen Republicans who swore to defeat this socialist wishlist had no problem dumping on their own voters to save their own asses. We’ve seen it all before and this is just more of the same. We hear them tout the success of not finding CRT with federal tax dollars but that decision is made at the state and local levels. Nobody in the federal government is going to cut funding public schools and everyone knows it. They would stop ar nothing to further their socialist agenda and the Republicans sold us out. We have been bamboozled and betrayal and the future of this country is now in the hands of socialists. An absolute travesty and betrayal of the public trust. I’m so disgusted with the entire political structure in beside myself. Where do conservatives turn now that everything we believe is being shut down at every turn? No right to speak without consequences no one to vote for that we can trust. If this is thw kind of non representative government you people want then the hell with you. You will get what you asked for but remember this. You are as disposable as Cuomo and when the socialist come for you there will be no mercy from the ones you once vehemently supported and you will get no sympathy from those who tried to warn you. I guess thw only positive is we no longer have to worry about an open border because very soon we will look very much like the countries they left.
Completely disillusioned and disgusted