Biden Breaks His Campaign Pledge and Uses DOJ for His Political Aims!

During his campaign President, Joe Biden said that he would never use his Justice Department for his own political agenda. It was a backhanded swipe at President Trump, who the left believed used his DOJ to attack his enemies. However, Biden has broken that pledge and is now obviously politicizing the Department of Justice.

Case in point Biden is facing harsh criticism from legal experts and elected officials for violating his promise to keep the DOJ non-political after he directed the department to pursue politically charged lawsuits against Republican-led states.

In recent weeks, Biden – supported by other Democrats and liberal groups – has green-lighted DOJ to file lawsuits against Georgia over its state election statute and Texas over its controversial anti-abortion law. These political directives by the president come after he promised on the campaign trail that he would keep politics out of the department and it would be “totally independent” of him.

Biden said multiple times in 2020 that he would “not direct [DOJ] who to prosecute, what to prosecute, how to prosecute.”

Now, legal experts are saying that although Biden campaigned as a moderate, his decision to direct current Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue multiple political lawsuits shows that he is weaponizing the department to pursue a left-wing agenda.

Speaking to Fox News, Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino said, “President Biden campaigned as a moderate, but since taking office, he and his Department of Justice have just carried water for the left-wing dark money groups who elected him – at the expense of the rule of law.”

Stephen Miller, founder of America First Legal and former senior adviser to President Trump, said Biden has “horrendously and hopelessly politicized” DOJ, which is a violation of legal ethics.

“Joe Biden has horrendously and hopelessly politicized the DOJ by using them as an arm of the Democratic Party, filing frivolous litigation solely for political – not legal – reasons. This is a clear violation of legal ethics, and it warrants a full investigation into who directed these deeply offensive and utterly meritless lawsuits against the states which clearly have no legal basis whatsoever,” said Miller in a statement to the Press.

Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America, made similar accusations tweeting that Biden of lying on the campaign trail and claimed that his DOJ is actually “the most political and weaponized DOJ.”

Elected officials in GOP-led states are also weighing in, saying that Biden’s political lawsuits, and other crises his administration is managing, are damaging to the country.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News that it is “shameful” that Biden broke his campaign promise to keep DOJ non-political.

“It is shameful that Biden has broken countless campaign promises; however, I’m not surprised. He is a danger to our country and is responsible for crisis after crisis – the border, Afghanistan, the economy, and more to come. This won’t deter me from fighting for our freedoms and the law,” said Paxton.