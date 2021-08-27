California To Proposal to Pay Drug Addicts

California lawmakers are considering a radical proposal to fight drug addiction – they want to pay people to keep them sober.
As outlined in a bill introduced by California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the “contingency management” program offers cash payments for negative drugs tests. Participants receive money through gift cards and have the opportunity to earn a few hundred dollars if they complete the program without any positive tests.
“I think there is a lot in this strategy for everyone to like,” says Wiener. “Most important of all, it works.”
Whether or not the strategy works is up for debate. Addiction is an extremely motivating force and I don’t doubt that some participants will stick it out just long enough to earn the money they need to buy drugs. Research suggests many participants will relapse within six months of completing the program.
The state of California has a long and sordid history with drug addiction and rates have continued to rise despite billions of dollars invested in “harm reduction” strategies. Illicit drug use is particularly severe in San Francisco, where addicts outnumber high school students by more than 50%.
Not surprisingly, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) supports Wiener’s proposal and has already asked the Biden Administration for permission to use taxpayer dollars through Medicaid to pay for it. The Biden Administration is likely to support the measure even though California law prohibits residents from profiting off drug treatment programs.
It is unclear how much money the program would cost. As reported by NPR, a program with 1,000 participants could cost up to $286,000. This is a low estimate considering the state’s enormous homeless population (161,000 before the pandemic) and Medicaid enrollment (14 million), to say nothing of fraud.
Nonetheless, the proposal cleared the California Senate with no opposition and is awaiting review in the Assembly.
Author’s Note: Another stupid decision from California. Don’t they know by now that you can’t just throw money at something to make it go away?
Sources:
California Wants to Become the First State to Pay People with Addiction to Stay Sober
Why Drug Addicts Outnumber High School Students in San Francisco
California looking to pay drug addicts to stay sober
6 CommentsLeave a Reply
STRONG the STUPID IS, in California, Obi-wan !!!!!!!!!!!!
As the father of an addict I can tell you with certainty that they WILL NOT get and STAY sober because the State of California is giving them money to do so!
Politicians really have their brains where the sun doesn’t shine!
Well, it might help a few, but the majority will go back to drugs. Their life sucks in calistan. I’s no wonder they all do some kind of drug. Living in a leftist communist state is no way to live. So glad I left.
hydroxychloroquine online plaquenil generic
I had a nephew in West Virginia that’s heart exploded for all the years he was on drugs! He would go to rehab on purpose to get a fix ( they furnish drugs to so call “ween you off}! WV. now has a needle exchange program because of hepatitis C! Drugs here at Huntington are leading the nation in addiction per capita! Are we not the stupidest people on earth!! Chalk up another for LAW AND ORDER!! YOU CAN NOT CURE STUPID!!
Gavin Newsom (D) supports Wiener ——– what a pair. These two constitute FAILURE.