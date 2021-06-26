Conservatives: The Unacceptable Minority

Positive opinions on government health care, increased immigration, increased NATO involvement, public schooling, implicit racism, and increased welfare spending – once debated in arenas of public thought – now find themselves in the sanctified air religious tenets enjoy in friendly ethnostates. They are the bedrock in which all dialogue within the social sciences rests, the ideals of the bloviating elite our youth aspire to be, and the only readily available opinions in mass media.
Sadly, the religion in this ethnostate is not even our own – and the social price of apostasy is great.
This process of reducing the scope of acceptable dialogue only accelerated when a small band of misfits publicly planned and then stormed an intentionally open (1,2) Capitol on some solemnly, reverentially, and endlessly mentioned date that’s supposed to evoke some false similarity with 9/11 or 12/7.
The Censorship Industry
In America, we see our government taking an unnatural concern in the workings of private companies. Subsidies aside, we watched the industry leaders in tech be dragged into Congress, threatened, and blamed for any information published on their sites that was not cohesive with a globalist ideology. Because such barriers on speech rely on the castigated private industry to serve as muscle, the stagnant, reactionary portion of the Libertarian and Republican parties even defend the suppression of speech thinking they’re defending “private company” rights.
As discussed in “The Spectacle of Mass Media: Debord was almost right,” in 1983, 90 percent of the county’s media was spread out between 50 corporations. Today, that number is 5 – all of which equate small-government advocacy and constitutional traditionalism with white supremacy.
We’ve already seen the results of this blunt force marketing campaign.
A recent Gallup/Knight Foundation poll asked 1,269 Americans about their social media views, freedom of expression, and the 2020 election, and came to an alarming conclusion: 56 percent of Americans in 2020 believe in the right to freely express views on social media, compared to 65 percent in 2019. It’s of great importance to point out that this study was done just before the 2020 election, so the data doesn’t reflect the impact of a coordinated media attack demanding more restrictions on speech.
Democrats are five times more likely than Republicans to say they are trying to avoid certain family members because of their political views. While only 13 percent of the general public blocked, unfriended, or stopped following someone on social media because of a political posting, 30 percent of Democrat women acted as proper agents of the state and dismissed naysayers of state power.
Current Administration
Discussing his order to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan during his first State of the Union speech, Biden noted that global terror networks had largely been dealt with and “white supremacists” posed a bigger threat than foreign actors.
“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” Biden warmed “White supremacy is terrorism, and we’re not going to ignore that either. My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation,” the blabbering husk of the former Democrat senator finished.
In case you’re missing the context here, this rhetoric is justifying the full use and power of America’s intelligence apparatus against anyone who falls under an often misused, indeterminate category. Given our current trajectory, any violation of our Bill of Rights that occurs in the process of stopping “hate” will be cheered by those who are currently celebrating democracy after two consecutive rigged primary seasons.
4 CommentsLeave a Reply
Those who support totalitarianism are not immune to its dictates. Those who are true believers in the current narrative do not understand what they are in fact supporting. The right for them to speak their minds will if successful be a thing of the past. They are being manipulated and used as the leftists would call “useful idiots”. There’s no place at the table for us or them. They will be subjugated with the rest of us leaving them as powerless as we conservatives now feel. The elitist left are pitting us all against each other only to centralize their own power. Left vs right black vs white gay vs straight Muslim vs Christian Muslim vs Jew woman vs man trans vs women. There is a clear pattern that can only be understood through the cumulative effect of what truly is the agenda. Marxism can only be achieved when all societal norms are seen through the lens of social justice. Rebuke everything and tear it down so it can be rebuilt in their vision. We have literally heard from their own mouths the leaders of black lives matter that they are trained Marxists. What more proof do we need? The likes of a self proclaimed Nazi such as George Soros is funding these radical leftists who will not hesitate to use any and all methods to further their agendas and in fact most of them do not realize where this is headed. We can not achieve unity through division and identity politics. This is what Biden was elected to do yet he continues to drive division intended only to push the right into a reactionary militaristic response. This will give them all the ammunition they need to disarm and silence their opposition forever. An armed free thinking citizenry can not be subjugated. The very reason the groundwork is being laid to weed out dissent and those who would stand against their Collectivist ideology. The mistake ideilogs always make is the assumption that everyone thinks like they do. It will be their undoing as we who truly believe in our nations doctrines will utilize truth the laws and the court systems to stand against them. We are mostly not the reactionaries they believe us to be and that is their Achilles heel
Stay true to your belief in the American dream and the side of truth and righteousness will prevail.
