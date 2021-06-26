Conservatives: The Unacceptable Minority

Positive opinions on government health care, increased immigration, increased NATO involvement, public schooling, implicit racism, and increased welfare spending – once debated in arenas of public thought – now find themselves in the sanctified air religious tenets enjoy in friendly ethnostates. They are the bedrock in which all dialogue within the social sciences rests, the ideals of the bloviating elite our youth aspire to be, and the only readily available opinions in mass media.

Sadly, the religion in this ethnostate is not even our own – and the social price of apostasy is great.

This process of reducing the scope of acceptable dialogue only accelerated when a small band of misfits publicly planned and then stormed an intentionally open (1,2) Capitol on some solemnly, reverentially, and endlessly mentioned date that’s supposed to evoke some false similarity with 9/11 or 12/7.

The Censorship Industry

In America, we see our government taking an unnatural concern in the workings of private companies. Subsidies aside, we watched the industry leaders in tech be dragged into Congress, threatened, and blamed for any information published on their sites that was not cohesive with a globalist ideology. Because such barriers on speech rely on the castigated private industry to serve as muscle, the stagnant, reactionary portion of the Libertarian and Republican parties even defend the suppression of speech thinking they’re defending “private company” rights.

As discussed in “The Spectacle of Mass Media: Debord was almost right,” in 1983, 90 percent of the county’s media was spread out between 50 corporations. Today, that number is 5 – all of which equate small-government advocacy and constitutional traditionalism with white supremacy.

We’ve already seen the results of this blunt force marketing campaign.

A recent Gallup/Knight Foundation poll asked 1,269 Americans about their social media views, freedom of expression, and the 2020 election, and came to an alarming conclusion: 56 percent of Americans in 2020 believe in the right to freely express views on social media, compared to 65 percent in 2019. It’s of great importance to point out that this study was done just before the 2020 election, so the data doesn’t reflect the impact of a coordinated media attack demanding more restrictions on speech.

Democrats are five times more likely than Republicans to say they are trying to avoid certain family members because of their political views. While only 13 percent of the general public blocked, unfriended, or stopped following someone on social media because of a political posting, 30 percent of Democrat women acted as proper agents of the state and dismissed naysayers of state power.

Current Administration

Discussing his order to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan during his first State of the Union speech, Biden noted that global terror networks had largely been dealt with and “white supremacists” posed a bigger threat than foreign actors.

“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” Biden warmed “White supremacy is terrorism, and we’re not going to ignore that either. My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation,” the blabbering husk of the former Democrat senator finished.

In case you’re missing the context here, this rhetoric is justifying the full use and power of America’s intelligence apparatus against anyone who falls under an often misused, indeterminate category. Given our current trajectory, any violation of our Bill of Rights that occurs in the process of stopping “hate” will be cheered by those who are currently celebrating democracy after two consecutive rigged primary seasons.