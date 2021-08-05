Cuomo Is Worse Than We Thought

District attorneys throughout the state of New York are opening criminal investigations into the sexual harassment allegations made against Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) following the release of a damning report authored by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“When our office learned yesterday that the attorney general’s investigation of the governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the attorney general’s office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” said a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

While Vance investigates incidents that took place at Cuomo’s Manhattan office, Westchester DA Mimi Rocah and Nassau DA Joyce Smith will examine events that occurred at the governor’s former home in Mount Kisco and at the Belmont Park Arena on Long Island.

Suffolk County DA Rachael Splaine Rollins is “in the process of determining whether any of the conduct at issue” took place within her jurisdiction, confirmed a spokesperson.

Albany DA David Soares, a former supporter of Cuomo, confirmed Tuesday that his office had also opened a probe into the governor’s behavior. Soares promised to conduct the investigation as “discreetly as possible,” but said that he does believe a crime has taken place.

Soares’s investigation will focus on an incident that occurred at the New York State Executive Mansion last November, when Cuomo allegedly put his hand under a female aide’s shirt and groped her.

Other allegations against Cuomo include:

Kissing former aide Lindsey Boylan during a private meeting Making inappropriate and suggestive comments to women Touching a female security guard “in an unwelcome way” while she was escorting him to his office On two separate occasions, asking the same security guard if he could kiss her In a fourth incident, touching the security guard on her stomach and hip



The allegations against Governor Cuomo have cost him the support of most state and federal lawmakers including Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” wrote Schumer and Gillibrand. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

In March, the New York State Assembly launched an impeachment investigation to determine whether the allegations are grounds for Cuomo’s removal.

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Cuomo continues to insist that he did nothing wrong.

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives,” said Cuomo. “But I can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

President Biden, a longtime friend of Cuomo and his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, has been hesitant to comment on the situation.