Eric Clapton Defends American Rights

Set to a jaunty blues shuffle, Clapton offers bracing opening words: “This has gotta stop/Enough is enough/I can’t take this b.s. any longer.”
Clapton also seemingly makes reference to some of the repercussions he said he experienced after receiving the vaccine with the lyrics, “I knew that something was going on wrong/When you started laying down the law/I can’t move my hands, I break out in sweat/I wanna cry, I can’t take it anymore.”
The accompanying animated video features stick figures carrying signs that read “Liberty” and “Enough is enough,” as well as making other social statements about excessive consumption of media and climate concerns.
The song was written by Clapton and produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie. Joining him on the track are drummer Sonny Emery, bassist Nathan East and background singer Sharon White.
The singer-guitarist is scheduled to perform a handful of U.S. concerts, primarily in the South, starting Sept. 15 in Austin. Last month Clapton reportedly posted a statement on film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei’s Telegram account that he would not play any venues that required proof of vaccinations for entry.
Clapton’s public grievances about government mandates regarding COVID-19 and their effects on the live music industry started last year.
In December he released an anti-lockdown song up with Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison called “Stand and Deliver.”
The song urges listeners to push back against the narrative they’ve been hearing, with lyrics such as: “Stand and deliver / You let them put the fear on you /Stand and deliver / But not a word you heard was true /But if there’s nothing you can say /There may be nothing you can do/ Do you want to be a free man/ Or do you want to be a slave?”
Proceeds from the track went to Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign benefiting those working in the music industry in the UK and Ireland. https://www.youtube.com/embed/dNt4NIQ7FTA
VACCINES SAVE LIVES!
The common sense reason for the lock-down was because we did not have enough vaccines to go around. When children start school they are required to have vaccinations. WHY: Because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. Vaccines are safe and effective. To sing a song that say other wise is just plan dumb and places not only your live at risk but others as well. Wearing mask in closed in areas help stop the spread of deadly air born life-threatening diseases.
I suggest you read CDC guidelines for children.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fvaccines%2Fvac-gen%2Fhowvpd.htm
PLEASE BE CAREFUL WHEN LOOKING FOR MEDICATIONS MANUFACTURED OUTSIDE OF U.S.
Why! The medication may be sold say in Canada but manufactured in China, India, or Turkey
Google: 8 Ways Overseas Drug Manufacturers Dupe the FDA
TO ALL THE SHEEP WHO GO IN A PLACE WITH A MASK THEN PULL IT DOWN TO EAT OR SMOKE WAKE UP UNLESS FAUCI HAS THE VIRUS TRAINED NOT TO HIT WHILE YOU ARE DOING THAT FAUCI AND GATES ARE GETTING RICHER OFF YOU HAVE ANY COMMON SENSE AT ALL
Maybe Mr Clapton should look and write about our rights that have been taken away throughout the years in the name of being “SAFE” Rights were taken away when the “shoe bomber” was found on an airplane. You ll were willing to give your rights. You allow non medical personal to feel you up and non medical people to scan your body and search your shoes. Why not just strip down and let them all do cavity searches too. You let them search your babies and their diapers as if they created a crime and being jailed. Elderly and wheelchair bound are search like they are criminals too. How many terrorists have we found since the infamous “shoe bomber”? None. Are we even looking into pilots anymore? Now with all these afghans in our country, Biden like all the illegals, have NOT ONE CLUE who are the terrorist!! The only way is when they kill thousands of more Americans on our own soil. Worry about those and not this vaccine. Shut up and get your shots! It saves lives not just yours. We have mandatory vaccines we all have taken in our lives and we still administrate to our young.