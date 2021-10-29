Fauci Experimented on Sick Orphan KIDS, Not Just Puppies and Monkeys

If you were upset when you found out that taxpayer money was used in horrible experiments on beagle dogs and monkeys under Fauci’s NIH, wait till you find out that he also sanctioned research that involved orphaned AIDS children!

The original bombshell dropped in August when it was revealed that Fauci funded a study in Tunisia where beagles were eaten alive by parasite-infected flies. It has also been reported that Dr. Fauci also spent over $16 million in taxpayer funds on disturbing “toxic brain injection” experiments on monkeys in 2018.

And Dr. Fauci was more recently caught funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, laboratory blamed for the production and leak of the coronavirus.

Fauci lied about his funding of the lab under oath numerous times.

Now in perhaps his worst breach of the public trust and misuse of taxpayer funds, it is being reported that under Dr. Fauci’s direction, the NIH was also funding experiments on AIDS orphans at a New York City hospital in 2004. The experiments apparently involved hundreds of New York City orphans. Government agencies and pharmaceutical companies used the orphans in deadly AIDS drug trials.

In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials. VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008. A hospital nurse later spoke out to reporters about the testing. She reported that children would immediately get sick, break out or throw up during the testing.

They were all orphans at the Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) in New York City.

The shocking story was originally broke in 2004 by a journalist named Liam Scheff, who wrote an article called “The House That AIDS Built.” Scheff’s article stated that ICC, which was formally a convent house, had a revolving stable of children who had been removed from their own homes by the Agency for Child Services. These children were black, Hispanic, and poor. Many of their mothers had a history of drug abuse and have died. Once taken into ICC, the children become subjects of drug trials sponsored by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, a division of the NIH, the division that was run by Dr. Anthony Fauci!

The inhumane experiments were carried out in conjunction with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Genentech, Chiron/Biocine, among others.

According to Scheff, “The drugs being given to the children were toxic, known to cause genetic mutation, organ failure, bone marrow death, bodily deformations, brain damage, and fatal skin disorders.”

The report continued, “If the children refused the drugs, they were held down and force-fed. If the children continued to resist, they were taken to Columbia Presbyterian hospital, where a surgeon put a plastic tube through their abdominal wall into their stomachs. From then on, the drugs were injected directly into their intestines.”

Most of us have never heard of this horror show before. It’s undoubtedly the biggest secret in medicine. However, it’s well known among HIV researchers, and it has never been denied by Fauci or the NIH.