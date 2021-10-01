FBI Arrests Retired Green Beret After Refusing To Be The FBI’s Informant

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy also attended the Stop the Steal protests in Washington DC on January 6. Jeremy joined the Oath Keepers in November and went to Washington DC to provide security at the many protests and rallies that week.

Last March, Jeremy Brown started speaking out about how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) contacted him and attempted to recruit him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans.

In December FBI agents contacted Jeremy Brown at his home for “posting some things online.”

Jeremy released video surveillance of the FBI contacting him at his home. And Jeremy released an audio recording of his actual meetup with the FBI. Jeremy struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information. But according to his Facebook page — “After listening to politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after bald-faced lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.”

Jeremy decided his desire to protect and defend the American people and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety.

Earlier this year Jeremy joined Brandon Gray on Banned.TV to describe what happened to him after he joined the Oath Keepers in November.

Jeremy released a video of his encounter with government officials when they came to his home. Jeremy also released audio of his meeting with the FBI at a local restaurant.

Jeremy explains in his recent video that the FBI called his cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ybor City in December. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the interview the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

On Thursday afternoon at 3:45 PM Eastern the FBI raided Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy. The charge is trespassing. We were notified this morning by his family and an attorney.

The FBI searched their house, RV, and trailer. And then they arrested Jeremy and took him away.

We will update as we have more information. His family has contacted The Gateway Pundit.

Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — So they stormed his home at 3:45 PM and arrested him on bogus misdemanor charges.

UPDATE (8:15 AM) : We just spoke with Jeremy’s girlfriend. She tells us Jeremy will have an appearance today in Pinellas County Court. He is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was refusing to be an FBI informant.

The FBI sent 20 vehicles for the arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told this morning that the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights.

Jeremy’s girlfriend is still very upset and could not sleep. She will contact The Gateway Pundit later with updates.

It should be noted that Jeremy Brown told The Gateway Pundit back in June that “scores of guys” had written him saying they were also approached by the FBI to spy on the patriot groups.

Original Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-fbi-arrests-retired-green-beret-jeremy-brown-attending-jan-6-protests-standing-outside-capitol-refused-informant/?utm_source=Gab&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons