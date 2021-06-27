‘Hero’ Who Killed Cop Killer Shot Dead by Police

A “hero” who fatally shot a cop killer was then shot dead himself by another officer called to the scene.
Johnny Hurley, 40, shot Ronald Troyke after the latter had gunned down Colorado officer Gordon Beesley with a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.
Video footage shows Troyke, who had described police as the “enemy” and “expendable”, driving his pick-up truck to an area near a library, shops and restaurants in Arvada, about seven miles from Denver.
He gets out of the vehicle carrying a gun before proceeding to kill Beesley and shoot out the windows of police cars in the area.
After returning to his pick-up to retrieve an AR-15 rifle, Troyke was confronted by Hurley, who shot him with a handgun.
When another officer arrived, Mr Hurley was holding Troyke’s AR-15 and the responder opened fire, killing him, the local force said.
A retail worker said Mr Hurley had been shopping when he heard shots and ran out of the store.
“He did not hesitate – he didn’t stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction,” Bill Troyanos told Denver TV station KMGH-TV.
Mr Hurley fired five or six shots and Troyke fell against a parked vehicle, Mr Troyanos added.
In a video statement, head of police Link Strate said Mr Hurley was a “hero” who had saved lives.
He did not offer an apology, however, describing Mr Hurley’s death as “equally tragic” to Gordon Beesley’s.
Mr State said: “The threat to our officers and our community was stopped by a hero named Johnny Hurley.
“Johnny’s actions can only be described as decisive, courageous and effective in stopping further loss of life.”
Police said a document written by Troyke suggested he planned to kill as many Arvada police officers as he could.
Troyke wrote: “We the people were never your enemy, but we are now.
“This is what you get – you are the people who are expendable.”
Mr Hurley’s family said they had received support from the city and police and are waiting for the outcome of a third-party investigation into the shooting.
10 CommentsLeave a Reply
Well gee. Bad move to pick up the AR. Fatal mistake, but who makes the best decisions right after killing someone? Can’t blame the cop who shot him. Darn.
Did the cop ever ask him to put down the weapon or did he just come out blasting away?
If we are going to stop violence across America we need to support police officers across the country by appropriately funding the police. We also need to remove weapons of war like the AR-15 from people who should NOT have them.
I suggest you follow link below to hear what Chis Wallace from Fox News said about “GOP DEFUNDING POLICE”. Every Republican in the House and Senate voted against President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief American Rescue Plan, which includes a massive $350 billion for local law enforcement agencies. That’s one third of this bill’s monies went for States, Cities and Counties to hire more police.
Why is it that Republicans are voting against nearly every thing the Democrats are trying to put forward to solve America’s problems?
Source: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/republicans-defund-police-chris-wallace-fox-jim-banks_n_60d8f152e4b072e7c9887a94
Mr Hurley is one of thousands of law abiding citizens who carry a concealed firearm for the very reason it was deployed. He is a hero and unfortunately, once again, someone on the anti-second amendment left uses this tragedy to further the antigun movement. Shame on you Allen. By the way, the AR-15 is not a weapon of war. It is the most popular modern sporting rifle in the USA. The weapon of war you may be referring to is a full auto M1 carbine. Those are not sold to the general public. Rest in peace Mr Hurley.
So what is your solution sell more guns and bullets?
AR-15-style semiautomatic weapons are civilian versions of military weapons. … People who care say it has no valid recreational use, and civilians should not be allowed to own them. The gun industry, gun owners and their supporters say AR-15s are used for hunting, target practice and shooting competitions and should remain legal. Does this mean everyone who wants this weapon should have one like terrorists and criminals.
Did you know that Gun violence was a leading cause of death in 2019 . On average, 109 individuals died from gun violence every day in 2019 . For the year in total: 39,707 people died from gun violence in the US. That is about 316 people are shot every day in America and 106 of them die.
The time is NOW to have an open discussion on how to reduce the gun violence epidemic in the US.
1. Buying a gun should be like buying a car
2. Pass gun laws that actually reduce gun violence
3. Doctors can help reduce gun violence. Let them
4. Invest in smart gun technology
5. Eliminate funding restrictions on gun violence research
6. End legal immunity for gun manufacturers
I suggest you read “6 Real Ways We Can Reduce Gun Violence in America”
ITS NOT A DEMOCRATIC OR REPUBLICAN PROBLEM ITS AN AMERICAN PROBLEM…
Source:https://time.com/5209901/gun-violence-america-reduction/
NOTE: More than 38,000 people die every year in crashes on U.S. roadways. The U.S. traffic fatality rate is 12.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. An additional 4.4 million are injured seriously enough to require medical attention.
We have to look for ways to save lives – Guns kill more people than traffic accendents.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm Guns are only a problem because the Government wants you to think they are. Get rid of guns and then it will be knives, hammers, baseball bats and what ever any body wants to use to harm you. There are bigger problems besides guns. Look at the link.
The problem is a mental health problem. When people think they are always in the Right tend to be combative when challenged. Also people who believe in too many lies and feel they have to take violent action to prove there point. Reason and documented evidence are out the door. They live in a fantasy world.
So my question to you is how to stem gun violence in America, make some suggestions?
Something to think about:
England has no Second Amendment and the Police in the United Kingdom (aside from Northern Ireland) are not routinely armed. Fatal shootings of police are extremely rare; there were three fatal police shootings in England and Wales in the eleven-year period from 2000/01 to 2010/11. Also In total, 650 people were killed in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland last year – down from the 774 homicides in 2018, police figures show. How does this compare to the 39,707 people who died from gun violence in the US.
Did you know that of those 39,707 gun deaths 24,090 are suicides….. In case of suicide guns are means to an end and not the cause so you can leave them out of the equation. I think nobody really believes that all those people wouldn’t kill themselves if they didn’t have a gun.
The word “gun violence” implies that harm is done by someone else and that’s not the case in the majority of gun deaths. So, 109 people died from gun use and of those people 42 died of gun violence.
Did you know that the AR-15 is used in less than 3% of the murders (and far less than 3% in cases of suicide)? In almost every gun death case handguns are the weapons of choice so the focus on AR-15’s is not supported by their share in gun deaths.
And stating that guns (remember 61% of the gun deaths are self inflicted) kill more people than traffic accidents is the same as stating that more people are “killed” by medical malpractise (estimated 225,000 people every year) and preventable injury-related deaths at home (estimated 131,400 people in 2019).
By the way the possession and use of cars (you have to do some training before you get your drivers license) doesn’t prevent a lot of deaths so why would it work with gun control? besides that, most murders are committed with unregistered weapons and those won’t suddenly “disappear” with stricter gun control.
You are missing the point –
What can we do to save American lives?
How can we prevent gun violence, not looking who to blame we are looking for suggestions Mark!
If you are giving numbers and percents please source where it came from and what you think is the best way to help solve the problem.
Please read an BBC article on this subject:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41488081
Maybe I am missing your point….
And how many lives are saved because of guns?
There are more guns in the USA than inhabitants and you really think you can get rid off it?
If you want to save more American lives address the other 2, much bigger, problems I mentioned
Okay, in the US relatively more murders are committed with firearms than Australia, Canada and the UK. So what, if you are murdered by poison, knives, beaten to death it’s okay?
There are 92 countries in the world with higer murder rates per inhabitant than the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate
People kill eachother sometimes for various reasons and easy access to guns doesn’t incite that. It’s a tool in the box!