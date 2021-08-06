Is Sarah Palin’s Takeover Working?

Former Alaska Governor and GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin has indicated her desire to run against Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. When asked if she would run by New Apostolic Reform leader Ché Ahn, Palin responded, “If God wants me to do it I will.” She was speaking at the Leading with Conviction Conference in California. Palin will throw her baseball cap in the ring IF the evangelicals will have her back.

Palin will be the second person to enter the Republican primary election. Kelly Tshibaka has entered the race claiming the mantle of President Trump. “I’m a conservative, pro-life, pro-second amendment, and America first, always,” she said. Trump gave Tshibaka an early endorsement, but that could change if Palin gets into the race.

It is hard to imagine that Tshibaka could be any more conservative than Palin. Two staunch conservatives as Palin and Tshibaka may be a blessing for Murkowski if they split up the conservative vote. Murkowski lost the Republican primary in 2010 but in a bold move, she ran a write-in campaign and won the General Election – making her only the second person in American history to win a United States Senate seat as a write-in candidate. The first was South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond in 1954.

Murkowski had a relatively easy victory in 2016, winning both the Republican Party nomination and the General Election by comfortable margins despite her refusal to endorse the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. The 2022 election, however, presents a greater challenge.

The Republican Party has shifted to the right and Murkowski has shifted to the left. Her vote to impeach Trump also plays against her in a GOP primary. In 2018, she committed Republican apostasy by joining Senators John McCain and Susan Collins in voting against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

In addition to God’s endorsement, Palin said that if she does run, she would expect conservatives to have her back. “You guys better be there for me this time because a lot of people weren’t there for me last time and that’s why … I got clobbered.”

I am not sure how Palin will know what God has in mind for her. I have always been dubious of people putting God on their own personal ambitions and missions. Case-in-point …

I once had lunch with televangelist Pat Robertson about the time he was preparing a run for President. He told me he had asked God for a sign that he should run. Weeeell … it seems a hurricane was bearing down on his home in Virginia – and it suddenly and inexplicably shifted north toward Maryland, sparring the Robertson estate. He took that as the sign. I was brash enough to ask him what God had against the poor folks in Maryland. He just smiled … or was it a smirk.

Palin shot to prominence when McCain select the relatively unknown Alaska governor to be his running mate. They lost the election, and Palin has never found her political footing since then. Taking on Murkowski may be her chance.

It could also revival of the comedy career of Tina Fey, who played Palin to a tee on Saturday Night Live.

So, there ‘tis.