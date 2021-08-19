Leftist Sweetheart Accused of Sexual Abuse

The alleged incidents took place in 1965, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York Supreme Court. “At certain times the sexual abuse … occurred in his apartment at the Hotel Chelsea,” it reads.

The 65-year-old plaintiff – identified only as “J.C.” – is seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Between April and May of 1965 the defendant, Dylan, exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” the lawsuit claims.

J.C. alleges Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection” with her over a six-week period to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.”

J.C. claims the abuse caused her “permanent and lasting” issues, including depression, anxiety and humiliation.

Reps for Dylan, 81, have not commented on the lawsuit. None of the allegations have been tested in a court.