Meet Doomsday Cult Leader Lori Vallow Daybell

“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow Daybell, who earlier this year was deemed mentally unfit for trial in the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s ex-wife, has been indicted on a new count of conspiracy to commit murder first-degree in the death of her ex-husband.

Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her current husband Chad Daybell, were charged earlier this year in Idaho with murder and conspiracy, among others offenses, in connection with the deaths of several people, including Lori’s two youngest children. Lori was later also indicted in Phoenix, Arizona, on a charge of conspiring to murder her ex-husband.

In May, Daybell was declared to be mentally unfit to stand trial.

According to local Fox News affiliate FOX 10, Phoenix, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Daybell in connection with the 2019 death of Charles Vallow in suburban Phoenix. The two-page indictment alleges that Daybell conspired with her brother, Alexander Cox, to kill Vallow.

Cox did fatally shoot his brother-in-law in a home in Chandler, Ariz., on the same day he had conspired with Daybell to do so in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense and died four months later.

Vallow had been seeking a divorce from Daybell at the time. He said that Lori had been exhibiting bizarre behavior, telling the divorce court that Lori believed she was a God-like figure who was supposed to usher in the end times.

Investigators had recommended an additional charge in connection with her ex’s death in the Phoenix suburb ahead of her competency hearing. Police had been pushing for charges since at least August 2020.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve,” County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement to FOX10. “I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice.”

The complex cases against Daybell and her current husband, Chad Daybell, has spanned almost four years and a handful of states, involving her two dead children and a pair of slain ex-spouses, and a possible accomplice brother who died before the entire conspiracy came to light.

In 2018, while each still married to their exes, the two began dating, and within months, the romance took a macabre twist. Joshua “JJ” and Rylee Ryan Vallow, ages 7 and 17, were reported missing in January 2019.

Chad Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, weeks before he married Lori Vallow. Soon after, Cox shot and killed Lori’s ex, Charles.

The two have maintained their innocence.

The new charge is a Class 1 felony. What will happen to Lori next is unclear.