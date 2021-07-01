Pelosi Launches a Sham Riot Investigation

We did not need the so-called bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6th. We especially do not need House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrat-controlled select committee to investigate.
The alleged idea that Pelosi’s Select Committee would produce an objective fact-based report is nonsense. This will be another of her kangaroo court-type hearings. We already know the findings. They will describe the riot as an armed seditionist insurrection carried out by radical right-wing extremists under the direction of President Trump – and with the encouragement and support of members of Congress. Committee members will refer to it as a coup attempt.
We know this because even as Democrat leaders express the need for an investigation, they literally say it is to prove how Trump, Republican members of Congress and even police and military personal were involved in the attempt to overthrow the government and install Trump as President-for-life. Those conclusions are already baked into the work of the Select Committee.
They will allege that the four-hour riot came close to ending democracy in America. Some call it the greatest threat to the Republic since its founding – somehow overlooking the Civil War that lasted four years, killed 620,000 Americans (at a time when there was only 30 million people in the United States) and resulted in the first assassination of an American President.
They forget about the “Days of Rage” that engulfed the United States in the 1960s, when anti-government rioters (insurrectionists?) killed scores of people – including police. When government buildings were being bombed – and yet another American President was assassinated, along with a Senator running for President and America’s preeminent civil rights leader. A governor running for president was shot and permanently cripples.
Hundreds of thousand of citizens assembled in Washington to protest the government – and some of them breeched the very Capitol Building that was attacked this past January.
And still there was no talk that the Republic would not survive – that the American democracy was on the verge of collapse. In fact, it is arguable that democracy WAS under much greater threat at times in the past than the few hours of rioting on January 6th.
Pelosi Select Committee will produce nothing more than fodder for the hyperbolic partisan narratives that have permeated the political atmosphere since January. Her plan is to have 13 members on the Select Committee – eight Democrats selected by her and five Republicans that she will appoint after consultation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
The political autopsy of the January 6th riot shows that it was very much like the demonstrations-turned-violent that have been seen in city after city – year after year. The vast majority of the demonstrators on Capitol Hill did not engage in rioting. In fact, when the rioting broke out, they mostly obeyed police orders to disperse and leave the scene.
Calling what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6th an “armed insurrection” is like calling Bridge a blood sport. There were fewer guns found among the tens of thousands of protestors that were actually fired off in several of our urban riots.
Contrary to left-wing claims – only one person died due to violence at the riot – and that was one of the rioters. Yet, I believe the Pelosi Select Committee will dishonestly inflate that number to five or six –deaths that were not people killed in the rioting.
As with the iconic riots of modern times, there were among the peaceful protestors those individuals looking to engage in violence for various reasons. Some were likely there to premeditatedly provoke the violence, while others got caught up into the action. In both cases, they carried out criminal acts – and I have no pity for them. Like virtually every political figure – Republican and Democrat – I called for the prosecution of the criminal elements.
The Pelosi Select Committee should have no credibility with the public. She claims it must now be partisan because of the failure to pass legislation for an official 9/11-style Commission. That is nonsense. Pelosi can provide partisan balance by allowing Republicans to name half the members of the Select Committee – and to give them subpoena powers. But no … no … no.
Pelosi’s Select Committee will have eight members named by herself and five Republicans named by … herself – with “consultation(?)” with Republican leaders. As one of the most stridently partisan members of the house, Pelosi will literally name ALL the members of her Select Committee – and only Democrats will have full subpoena powers.
Pelosi hopes that – with the support of the elitist media – she can use the Select Committee to keep hammerng at Republicans up to Election Day 2022. That is the sole purpose for the Committee. The Pelosi Select Committee is a sham and a shame. But, I am better the people will not be flimflammed by such an obvious charade.
So. There ‘tis.
11 CommentsLeave a Reply
Pisslosi knows Trump is coming back and she will be held accountable. She’s trying desperately to keep it from happening. She will lose. If American Patriots had attempted an “armed insurrection” or a “coup”, you can bet your bottom dollar that Biden would not be in the White House and she and the democrats would not be in congress now! You can take that to the bank!!
Blind Bats 🦇
The real problem was that over 81 Million voters buried Trump’s bid for re-election. That was the largest turn-out that was ever record in any presidential election.
So who is being held accountable! As far as the so called American Patriots who were duped and believed the lie that the election was stolen. I feel sorry for all those who felt that could overturn a documented and certified election. Remember all the 86 lawsuits that were filed and failed. Among the judges who dismissed the aforementioned lawsuits were judges appointed by Trump himself.
The only thing that Trump had that he was good at was the con-job and that a number of misguided elected officials went along for the ride.
Ask yourself this question: How many so-called American Patriots who are now in jail and how many more are waiting to go on trial and more than likely will be going to prison cell?
If want to be angry you should be, not at the Democrats but Trump and those who know that the election could NOT be overturned. YOU WERE FOOLED….
The real problem was that over 81 Million voters buried Trump’s bid for re-election. That was the largest turn-out that was ever record in any presidential election.
So who is being held accountable! As far as the so called American Patriots who were duped and believed the lie that the election was stolen. I feel sorry for all those who felt that could overturn a documented and certified election. Remember all the 86 lawsuits that were filed and failed. Among the judges who dismissed the aforementioned lawsuits were judges appointed by Trump himself.
The only thing that Trump had that he was good at was the con-job and that a number of misguided elected officials went along for the ride.
Ask yourself this question: How many so-called American Patriots who are now in jail and how many more are waiting to go on trial and more than likely will be going to prison cell?
If want to be angry you should be, not at the Democrats but Trump and those who know that the election could NOT be overturned. YOU WERE FOOLED….
metformin price in mexico metformin for sale canadian pharmacy – metformin online purchase
lisinopril no prescription cheap lisinopril – lisinopril 2016
Instead, we need a Select Committee to look into Pelosi’s Antifa and BLM Mafia, that Democrats have been paying as their “Intimidation Enforcer Mobs” before and especially after 5/25/20, for over a year.
Not the legitimate 1/06/21 Protest of Democrat Electronic Fraud. Where the only death was from a DC Capital Police who committed murder.
The protest was justified as Arizona is conducting Forensic Audits and found massive amounts of Democrat Electronic Election Fraud. Which we all knew they would. Other states have sent representatives to Arizona to observe their process and these other states are conducting their own Forensic Audits. Every state deserves to conduct Forensic Audits, to assure the majority of Americans, who no longer trust that elections are conducted fairly.
Americans want to see a Select Committee of the REAL insurrections … which are the “Democrat Insurrections”. Democrat Insurrections have been going on in cities all over the country and Democrats need to answer to the American public for their incompetency. Democrats allow their “Antifa and BLM MOB” to run free and Kamala bails them out of jail! Their “Mob” has: locked police in buildings and burned them down, destroyed cities, and businesses, beat up, and MURDERED people.
We need a Select Committee to look into legitimate “Democrat Mob Insurrection”. The Democrats need to be prosecuted.
“Democrat Insurrection” has been going on for over a year, and the Democrats deserve to be rotting in jail for Sedition and Treason.
stromectol australia
ivermectin 3mg price
price of viagra 100mg
http://hydroxychloroquinefst.com/# cost of plaquenil