Putin says teaching kids gender fluidity a ‘crime against humanity’

In this 21st century where people are coming together to celebrate freedom to choose gender, Russian President Vladimir Putin said teaching gender fluidity to children is ‘monstrous’ and ‘terrible’.
“It is terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl,” Putin said.
Speaking from his pre-prepared notes at an even of Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, Putin said he believes that it is close to ‘crimes against humanity’ that children are allowed to believe that they can choose their own gender.
The President blamed people for pushing small children to believe that a boy can become a girl, and vice versa. “(It is a) simply monstrous moment when children are pushed to believe from early on that a boy can easily become a girl, and vice versa,” he said. “They are pushed to believe they have a choice, imposed while parents are swept aside. And a child is forced to make a decision that can break their life.”
He accused people of teaching this to gender without consulting child psychologists and without making sure whether or not a child can handle to make such decisions.
“No-one even consults child psychologists on whether a child of a certain age is able to make these kind of decisions,” Putin accused. “Calling a spade a spade, this is close to a crime against humanity dressed up in the name and under the flag of progress.”
Putin claims that he is not prejudiced against the LGBTQ community but also believes that such important decisions related to gender identity can only be taken by adults and, therefore, children should not be taught these concepts.
However, people have lashed out at Putin for his comments, especially considering that in 2020 same-sex marriages were prohibited and trans people were told they cannot adopt children.
Original Article: https://www.wionews.com/world/close-to-crime-against-humanity-teaching-children-about-gender-identity-is-monstrous-says-putin-423080
47 CommentsLeave a Reply
Well said! Let us judge the message not the messenger
AGREED !WELL PUT JEROME 🙂
I hope Trump doesn’t take the bait. He will say Putin is correct; which he definitely is, and the left will start up again with “Russian Collusion”. When Trump is asked about Vlad’s remarks he should just nod and wink.
ONE NEVER KNOWS WHAT THE DONALD WILL HAVE LEAVE HIS LIPS BUT I AGREE WITH KENN TALBOT.
Putin is DEAD RIGHT !!!!!!!!!!!!!! But the “PROGRESSIVES” will NEVER admit it !!!!!!!!!!! MEN can ONLY get pregnant in the movies !!!!!!!!!!
I wonder what kind of “…aphobic’ I’m going to be and which (and how many more) domestic terrorist lists I will be put on when I say I totally agree with Vlad-100%. I’m so glad a huge public figure came out and spoke the truth about this evil wrong doing. Hopefully Mr Putin’s remarks will open more eyes.
AMEN TO THAT JEAN 🙂
Let’s see if I have this correct – our second most dreaded enemy (china #1) states something with which I have ALWAYS agreed with, but the libtard party of satan believes to be false and a lie I guess I KNOW who is the real enemy here. Thank you Mr Putin for voicing absolute truth!
WE HAD A COLD WAR – IT IS OVER AND DONE WITH. THE RUSSIAN PEOPLE ARE NOT – NOT, OUR ENEMIES. WHY CAN’T WE ALL UST GET ALONG ???
It’s truly a sad commentary to believe that the leader of a communist nation has more sense than the president of the United States. This is what we here in America have become. Identity politics over substance and reality. Cancel culture can kiss my ass. The bottom line is nobody makes up the rules by which life is driven. We never hear the fact that transgenderism is a psychological disorder. Acute body dismorphia. We rarely hear about the unbelievable high rate of suicide amongst their ranks. We never hear from the thousands of transgenders that absolutely regret the decision to alter their appearance because nobody bothered to look at the reasons why they felt “different”. I hate nobody buy when government and parents allow this sort of thing it is criminal and it is misinformed. I simply can’t wait until the next election cycle and we start living in reality again.
